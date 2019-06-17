Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Market Expected to Cross $4.23 Billion by 2020

San Francisco, 17 June 2019 – “Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Market Analysis By Product (Communications Equipment, Navigation Equipment, Surveillance Equipment), By Application (Commercial Aircraft, Private Aircraft, Military Aircraft) And Segment Forecasts To 2020”

The Global air traffic control (ATC) equipment market is expected to reach USD 4.23 billion by 2020, according to a new study by Grand View Research, Inc. Need for construction of new airports, and expansion & modernization of the existing ones to address increasing passenger & freight traffic is expected to increase air traffic control equipment demand. Advancements in microelectronics have provided ample growth opportunities for the air traffic control equipment market and further innovations in the domain are expected to buoy market growth over the forecast period.

Owing to continuous need for monitoring air traffic, interruption in the activity is not feasible which makes replacement of obsolete ATC equipment a cumbersome task. In order to maintain the flow of traffic monitoring, new equipment is operated in parallel with the existing one before the latter is phased out completely, which poses a challenge to air traffic control equipment market growth.

Global Air Traffic Control (ATC) equipment market by product, (USD Million), 2012 – 2020

To request a sample copy or view summary of this report, click the link below:

www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/air-traffic-control-equipment-market

Further key findings from the study suggest:

The communications air traffic control equipment market accounted for a high revenue share in 2013 and the trend is expected to continue throughout the forecast period owing to increased need for replacement of obsolete equipment with new ones equipped with enhanced digital data communication.

The military aircraft segment is expected to witness high demand throughout the forecast period owing to the mission-critical nature of the domain. In October 2014, Aquila, a joint venture between Thales and NATS was awarded a USD 2.36 billion contract by the UK Ministry of Defense (MOD) for transforming terminal air traffic management at military airfields.

Europe and North America were the major air traffic control equipment regional markets in 2013, which can be attributed to increased government efforts pertaining to securing air traffic and aircraft. Asia Pacific is expected to witness high growth due to increased initiatives for efficient infrastructure.

Leading players in the air traffic control equipment market have emphasized heavily on the enhancing equipment reliability to address minimum tolerance levels. Incorporation of effective collision avoidance system in ATC equipment is expected to be a key focus area for countering increased air traffic. Manufacturers and developers upgrade landing and navigation aids periodically to maintain safety and improve efficiency.

View more reports of this category by Grand View Research at

www.grandviewresearch.com/industry/communication-services

Grand View Research has segmented the global air traffic control equipment market on the basis of product, application and region:

Air Traffic Control Equipment Product Outlook (USD Million, 2012 – 2020)

Communications Equipment

Navigation Equipment

Surveillance Equipment

Air Traffic Control Equipment Application Outlook (USD Million, 2012 – 2020)

Commercial Aircraft

Private Aircraft

Military Aircraft

Air Traffic Control Equipment Regional Outlook (USD Million, 2012 – 2020)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

RoW

Browse Press Release of this Report:

www.grandviewresearch.com/press-release/global-air-traffic-control-equipment-market

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, Inc. is a U.S. based market research and consulting company, registered in the State of California and headquartered in San Francisco. The company provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. To help clients make informed business decisions, we offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a range of industries, from technology to chemicals, materials and healthcare.

For More Information: www.grandviewresearch.com