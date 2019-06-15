Stiiizy is actually a newly founded vape pen company that was produced in 2017. They designed a product that is diverse than the other usually found 510 threaded vape pen cartridges. Study our Stiiizy pen review to find out why we advise it was our favorite THC oil vape cartridge of 2018 and why we’ve got updated this review due to the fact then to create it one of our lease favorites. As of 2019, Stiiiizy vape pods are extremely weak now as they changed their oil to a significantly much less potent formula. Get much more information about Stiiizy Red Blue Orange Rose Black Pods Stiiizy Battery (Charged With Excitement) Innovate

The pod system for Stiiizy continues to be a great system to refill. Given that they came out CCELL cartridges have gotten superior at the same time. I would take a present generation CCELL along with a good battery just like the Vessel more than a Stiiizy pod. This innovated design prevents wasting THC oil from accidental drops, glass cartridges occasionally can crack when dropped and waste the precious cannabis oil inside. Another nice function micro USB connection that can be located at the bottom with the Stiiizy vape, it is not advisable to make use of this vape pen whilst it’s charging though. Most smaller sized 510 batteries nevertheless need a screw on charger, but higher end batteries also use USB.

The Stiiizy pen started with potent THC oil, now it can be weaker than the majority of what’s obtainable

The extracted THC oil Stiiizy initially had in 2017 and early 2018 was sturdy. The oil in Stiiizy pods had THC levels testing at 85%. The lab test outcomes for each of their cartridges are easily accessible on their website, stiiizy.com. Later they were identified to have weaker oil than claimed, as observed on our oil pen tests list. Vaping this cannabis extracted oil tasted really clean. Still it’s clean tasting, but considering the fact that they have moved to a yellow colored oil it doesn’t taste as great as it did.

Stronger than Stiiizy: other THC carts that happen to be much better

Our original reviewer said it reminded them from the oil in the Dosist vape pen, nevertheless, a lot stronger. I doubt it reflects the excellent Dosist is using in 2019. Stiiizy now is one with the weakest options available in California. A stronger THC pod system you may would like to look at will be the Plug and Play vape.

Initially we have been blown away by the strength and top quality of Stiiizy. Now Stiiizy is within the bottom 10% of cartridges. I’d place it as one with the worst THC vaping options available. The hardware is still excellent even though and refilling with different oil is good.

You’ll have to hit Stiiizy over and more than to keep the high up, for those who feel something. Some pods produced no impact for me. I double checked using a pal who mainly hits straight dabs on eRigs, and he said he could not really feel something from Stiiizy pods. This vape pen used to become pretty much as potent as dabbing from a dab rig. The original Stiiizy was one on the 1st vapes to get hits like you would from loading wax on a wax pen just like the Omicron v5.

Taste is missing in the THC oil when vaped.

Our original reviewer attempted five various strains from Stiiizy which consist of Grand Daddy Purp, Gelato, Skywalker OG, and Mango, and Pineapple express. I’ve gone by means of and retried these strains too as other folks. Considering the fact that Stiiizy pods have changed their oil, all of them lack in excellent taste also. They just about taste like absolutely nothing, which matches what you get for strength.. Unfortunately, the Granddaddy Purple didn’t remind of your cannabis strain I am familiar smoking, it tasted bland. The Skywalker OG most likely tasted the ideal in the bunch but additionally was bland.. Gelato used to taste like a lighter version on the Brass Knuckles Gelato but now it can be just about flavorless as well. Our prior reviewer’s preferred was the Mango CBD pod, considering that it used to become like Mango. Pineapple express a favourite of numerous of us at DabConnection, but we can’t help but count on which has lost its old flavor at the same time.

Still one with the cheaper prefilled cartridges for those who can discover it at a very good price.

It is very disappointing that the prices of those Stiiizy pods for sale are much larger in some cities than other folks. In the bay region the prices for any half gram are from $30-$40.00 prior to the 15% California cannabis tax. I managed to find them in Modesto, an hour drive away for $20.00 a half gram ahead of taxes. Two half gram Stiiizy pods used to last longer than two carts from Amber Industries. Now the Stiiizy pods are efficiently useless for someone with even mild THC tolerance.