Progressive Neurology and Sleep Center – Experienced Neurologist in Chesapeake for treating neurological problems

Progressive Neurology and Sleep Center is one of the well-known neurology specialist centers in Chesapeake, Virginia. Dr. Soham G. Sheth is a qualified neurologist with 18 years of experience in neurology (primary specialty) and psychiatry. He has been offering treatments for common neurological problems with the best class diagnose equipment and quality care for many years. And they have treated many people with different types of neurological problems to chronic disorders.

About Dr. Soham G. Sheth

Dr. Soham G. Sheth is the founder of the Progressive Neurology and Sleep Center and an Experienced Neurologist with 18 years of experience. He is specialized in clinical neurophysiology, sleep medicine, memory problems, Muscle diseases and many more. He did his MD/MPH from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine in 2001. And further super-specialty training with a fellowship in Clinical Neurophysiology / Neuromuscular medicine at Detroit Medical Center, Wayne State University in Detroit, Michigan. His main research interest is in Peripheral Neuropathy and its related disorders.

He received board certifications for all of his expertise and worked with more than 100 doctors and also has done Medical Group Practice at Bayview Physician Services, PC. And also he has afflicted with the topmost hospitals in Virginia.

About the Medical Clinic

Progressive Neurology and Sleep Center is established with the motto of providing superior quality care and treatment for people suffering from unexplained and explainable neurological and sleeps related disorders. Dr. Soham is a trained Neurologist who can diagnose, treat and manage any kind of problems. They have advanced equipment and facilities at the center, which will help them to diagnose the underlying neurology or psychology problems in a patient.

They treat problems like,

• Headaches like migraines

• Memory problems like Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease

• Symptoms of tingling and numbness in extremities

• Peripheral Neuropathy, carpal tunnel syndrome, and other neuropathies

• Muscle disease

• Neck and Back pain

• Sleep disorders including Insomnia, Sleep apnea, and Narcolepsy

Nerve studies (NCV/EMG), Electroencephalography (EEG), Botox Injections for migraines and Sleep Study services are some of the medical services they offer at the center.

About Progressive Neurology and Sleep Center

Based in Chesapeake, VA; Progressive Neurology and Sleep Center is a medical center offering diagnosing service and treatment for people suffering from neurology and sleep-related problems. Dr. Soham and his team are professional and friendly, who treats their patient with care and at most primacy. They have an online patient portal on their website, where a patient can check their medical records, book consultation and much more. They offer their service in the areas of Chesapeake, Suffolk and Virginia Beach areas. For more information, visit https://www.progressiveneurosleep.com/

Address:

1210 Progressive Dr, St 101,

Chesapeake, VA 23320

Phone: (757) 991-0190

Email: info@progressiveneurosleep.com