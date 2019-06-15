Notion Press’ Next Fantasy is an Adventure of the Tenacious Three

Notion Press, India’s largest self-publishing platform is coming out with a fantasy ‘The Epic Adventures of Rohan, Abishai, and Parinika’ that promises to be a page-turner for every child. A thriller in its own way, the book by Sharon Jones is a must read for every teen.

The plot revolves around three friends Rohan, Abishai, and Parinika, who are the lead characters of the book. It is their first day at boarding school, and the three decide to sneak out of the campus only to land into an elusive hideout that has been hunted by people for years.

Things change from the moment they stumble upon a peculiar golden glaze which does something bizarre to them! Rohan discovers that the ooze has imbued the three of them with some inexplicable supernatural powers.

But even before they can grasp the meaning of this unreal effect, things take a turn when someone else comes into contact with the ooze! Is their secret out? Now, what will they do? Will they find the answers to their problems? How will they overcome this new turmoil?

The novel is an interesting read to the kids and there’s no better time than the summer holidays!!!

It is beyond doubt that you are already willing to jump into the book and get engrossed in it till you find out what happens in the end.

Author Sharon Jones is very positive and hoping for a good response form the reader for her first book.

She graduated from one of the top B- schools in Chennai with a degree in M.B.A Finance. She works as a full-time content writer and dabbles in writing fiction stories.

Excited about her first book, the young Sharon says, “It is awesome to see my first book come out today. Feels EPIC! Fiction has been one my favourite genres since childhood.” She adds, “I am keen on listening to what my readers have to say. Look forward to their feedback.”

Go grab a copy of the print or online version of this book from notionpress.com or from one of the leading e-commerce websites Amazon or Flipkart!