East of Maui Board Shop Announces 2019 Featured Summer Products

ANNAPOLIS, MARYLAND- JUNE 15, 2019- East of Maui Board Shop is pleased to announce the new products available; just in time for summer! Customers will enjoy the great products available in stock ranging from standup paddleboards to surfboards and accessories to make their summer on the water more exciting.

Since 1979, East of Maui has been the go-to Annapolis boardshop for customers seeking quality, kiteboards, paddleboards, skateboards, and surfboards. Their collection of items in-stock boast some of the best graphics, on materials designed to last. The featured products for the summer of 2019, brings the standard for high-quality as in recent years for the top brands in the industry, with upgraded features and pronounced graphics.

Those looking for an introductory surfboard, one of East of Maui’s featured product is the Beater Board. This board offers a stylish look, at even better pricing. There are also sales going on, with some terrific discounts on Retro style surfboards, Fanatic standup paddleboards, and all the accessories needed for a day out on the water.

One of the best features about East of Maui is customers have the chance to rent standup paddle boards. As the top choice for standup paddle board rental in Annapolis, East of Maui offers excellent rates and packages. For those that are curious about the SUP lifestyle, renting is an excellent option to get the feet wet. They also have SUP lessons available with their experienced certified SUP instructors.

For those that are in the market for new water accessories, there is no better time to shop than right now. East of Maui Board Shop’s featured products is available to purchase online at their website found at http://eastofmauiboardshop.com. Many of the boards featured on their site, and some that aren’t are on display at their Annapolis location.

With summer going into full-swing, consider picking up one a kayak or surfboard. There are models for virtually every price point, from introductory boards to those designed for more experienced water enthusiasts. The shop is open seven days a week, all year long. But there is no better time to drop in and pick up your need water sport accessories than right now. Check out all the new additions to the boardshop, rent a standup paddle, and get out and enjoy the beautiful weather!

For more information on East of Maui Board Shop visit http://eastofmauiboardshop.com or call (410) 573-9463.