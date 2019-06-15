Contract Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Market Advancements to Watch Out For 2026

Pharmaceutical companies are now pushing hard to reduce overall manufacturing and research costs by outsourcing various processes related to research, development and manufacturing. Furthermore, patent expiration and generic drug competition, continue to fuel demand for pharmaceutical contract manufacturing organizations in the market.

Rising number of Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approvals and clinical trials are supporting growth of biopharmaceutical industry, which in turn is fueling growth of the contract pharmaceutical manufacturing market. For instance, according to ClinicalTrials.gov, from September 2008 to October 2018, there were around 288,064 clinical trial studies registered. In addition, there is a significant increase over the past few years with registered clinical studies of 205,428, 233,234, and 262,429 in 2015, 2016, and 2017, respectively.

Furthermore, stringent regulatory policies for clinical research studies and manufacturing make entire drug manufacturing process more complex, as it requires more resources to develop new drugs and biologics. These processes require expertise in broad scientific disciplines of preclinical, clinical, ancillary clinical in chemistry, packaging, manufacturing, project management, and regulatory affairs, which are provided by the CROs and CMOs. This is considered as a major reason for pharmaceutical companies to outsource clinical trials and manufacturing processes.

Market Dynamics

Contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs) provide wide range of manufacturing services, which include contract packaging, quality testing, and development service to pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries. Biopharmaceutical companies prefer CMOs due to the complexity involved in manufacturing process of biomolecules, as it consists of different shape, size, and behavior with significantly complex process than pharmaceutical drugs. Furthermore, by outsourcing manufacturing capabilities from contract manufacturing organization, allows recruiter firms to focus more on the research and development (R&D), product development, and marketing aspects.

Pharmaceutical market is increasingly concentered with generic products and is highly competitive with various companies located in Asia Pacific, which are entering into the developed markets such as the U.S., Germany, France, and the U.K. Rising number of patents expiring in the near future serves to be a major opportunity for generic drugs manufacturers to prosper in the market.

Furthermore, mergers and acquisitions between generic drug manufacturers, with major players focusing on enhancing their product portfolio through inorganic strategies, will support the addition of generic drug portfolio into company’s offering and thus, generating demand for CMOs to fulfil it.

For instance, in August 2016, Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries strengthened its position in the generic drugs market through acquisition of the generic segment of Allergan, plc for US$ 40.5 billion. This resulted in significant growth in revenue contribution of its generic drug segment, pegged at US$ 9.5 billion in 2016

Growing Need to Outsource Small Molecules’ Manufacturing is expected to Augment Market Growth

Demand for small molecules is considerably high compared to large molecules, owing to its various advantages in manufacturing and clinical trial studies. For instance, according to Cambrex Corporation, 2017 report, small molecules dominates in the pharmaceutical industry, having 34 small molecule new entities being approved in 2017, which is the highest number in the last decade, by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Furthermore, small molecules can be engineered to deliver strong therapeutic effect with small dose, below 10 mgs and even micrograms.

In addition, according to the data published in BioPharm International Journal in October 2015, small-molecule pharmaceuticals accounted for 82% of all new drug application (NDA) approvals and 60% of all new molecular entities in 2014. Furthermore, it represented two-thirds of the drug development pipeline. Contract manufacturing organizations act as an additional manufacturer site in company’s multiple site supply network, providing backup capacity and increasing supply security.

Rising Demand for Generic Drugs is expected to Propel the Market Growth

Development of generic drugs offer opportunities for manufacturers, as consumers’ demand for cost-effective pharmaceuticals is increasing. Patients being treated for chronic disease using generic drug are more likely to continue their drug therapy and have their prescriptions refilled than those using branded drugs. Moreover, the expiration of patents, emerging markets, increasing geriatric population, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and the efforts of governments and healthcare service providers have contributed to the increased use and acceptance of generic drugs. This increasing demand for generic drugs is offering lucrative growth opportunity for contract pharmaceutical manufacturing organizations in the near future.

Furthermore, adoption of novel manufacturing technologies, increased competition, and shrinking profit margins has compelled pharma companies to outsource its production processes and R&D of the drugs to contract research organization (CRO) and contract manufacturing organizations (CMO), to stay competitive in the market.

Some of the key players operating in the contract pharmaceutical manufacturing market are Accenture plc, Cognizant Technology Solutions, ATOS SE, Catalent, Inc., Covance, Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Genpact Limited, Lonza Group, PAREXEL International Corporation, Quintiles Transnational Corporation, Abbvie, Inc., Baxter International Inc., Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., Aurobindo Pharma, Pfizer, Inc., The Almac Group, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. and Piramal Enterprises Ltd.

