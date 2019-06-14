Newcastle University’s Employability Seminar in India

New Delhi, June 14 2019: Newcastle University, UK, a major research-intensive university, located in Newcastle upon Tyne in the north-east of England, concluded the employability seminar in Bangalore on May 25, 2019. The seminar had started from May 17, 2019 in Mumbai followed by Pune and Delhi for offer holding students considering to study at Newcastle University, UK for the 2019/20 academic year.

The seminar was arranged for the students and parents to get insights of the university life and career prospects during and after studying at Newcastle University. Faculty members from Newcastle University International Office came to India to be a part of this seminar and help students get all the required information.

Present at the event were Ms. Naomi Oosman – Watts, Assistant Director (Career Management) – Careers Service, Ms. Preety Bansal, Country Manager- India and Ms. Laura Mitford – Regional Manager- South Asia International Office.

The seminar commenced with an introduction session between the students which was followed by Ms. Watts sharing details about how the university helps its students make a career that allows them global-mobility and opens international links for them through their network around the world. Sharing her experience of the Employability Seminar in India Ms. Watts said, “It has been a real pleasure to return once again to India for our regular Employability Events, I was delighted to have the opportunity to meet and support the students who have selected Newcastle as their University of choice. I have consistently been impressed with the dedication and enthusiasm of the students I meet in India, they come to events well informed and well prepared so it is great to be able to discuss with them their ambitions for the future and advise them on how our extensive offer of services can support them in achieving their goals.”

She further adds, “As an award winning careers service we are well set up for supporting students throughout their time at University, we have an extremely comprehensive programme of support for employability including individual support for students, placements and internships as well as a bespoke offer for students joining us from India – in fact we are currently ranked Top 10 for Graduate Employability in the UK and we are one of the Top 20 most targeted Universities by global employers. During this trip we were also able to meet with Alumni from the University and connect them with future and current students – this strong network of successful Alumni and current students of Newcastle University plays a key part in the career journeys of our future students.”

Ms. Watts’ presentation highlighted that Newcastle University is ‘one of the most targeted universities’ among employers in the UK. She also shared with the students’ information about special services such as assisting students with placement opportunities and on the Campus jobs for the students to gain part time work experience during the course. The seminar was followed by an open house for asking questions, where the students enquired about the various

scholarship details. There were many queries about the various accommodation facilities and the way to ensure employment after the completion of the course.

Newcastle University acknowledges the fact that one of the top concerns of any international student is ‘Employability and career support’. Employability Seminar is an annual event hosted by Newcastle University for the Indian students to get better insights about the university and have a clear picture before they head to the U.K to study. The seminar helps the students to understand the pre-departure and post departure requirements and what their initial days at the university will look like. This is followed by explaining to the students the appropriate steps they should take to enhance their opportunities for employment after the completion of the course.

###

About Newcastle University:

Newcastle University, UK, is a thriving international community of some 27,750 students from over 130 countries worldwide. As a member of the Russell Group of research intensive universities in the UK, Newcastle has a world-class reputation for research excellence in the fields of medicine, science and engineering, social sciences and the humanities. The Research Excellence Framework 2014 (REF) placed Newcastle University 16th in the UK for Research Power and most of our research (78%) were assessed to be world-leading or internationally excellent. Newcastle University is honored with a Gold Award – in the Teaching Excellence Framework and is known for research-led teaching delivered by dedicated and passionate teachers (TEF).

For more information, please visit Newcastle University, UK website: http://www.ncl.ac.uk/