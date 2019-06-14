Nanotechnology Market Gaining Traction from Electronics and Semi-Conductors Industry

Nanotechnology market started to grow because of its perceived potential in diverse fields of science. Both the private and public sectors are increasing their investments in R&D of nanotechnology. Nanotechnology market report of IndustryARC states that the global market size stood at $48.89 billion in 2018. Furthermore, the demand for nanotechnology market is anticipated to rise at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.55% over the forecast period 2019-2025.

The report is titled, “Nanotechnology Market: By Type (Nanocomposites, Nanodevices, Nano Tools, Nanomaterials and others), By Applications (Medicine & Healthcare, Environment, ICT, Energy, Nano EHS and others), by End-user Industries (Biotechnology, Cosmetics, Textile, Electronics & Semiconductor, Automobile and others) – Forecast (2019 – 2025).” It consolidates an in-depth assessment of the competitive landscape, market trends, application analysis, end-use industry, product segments, product market sizing, startup companies’ scenario, and strategic analysis of the nanotechnology market.

Nanotechnology Market: Leading Segments

Nanotechnology is widely developed in the areas of nanomedicine, nanobiotechnology, green nanotechnology, energy, industrial, and commercial applications. Nanotechnology applications provide numerous opportunities for businesses. They are popularly used in medicine, electronics, food, fuel cells, batteries, space, and chemical sensors, etc. Electronics and semiconductors industry use nanotechnology to make the devices more reactive, stronger, lighter, and more durable, as per their application. Nanomaterial applications tailor the size of electronic devices at extremely small scales to achieve desired properties. Wearable devices such as smart watches, fitness trackers, and data gloves are growing rapidly. Which is increasing the demand for nanotechnology market in the field of electronics and semiconductors is projected to grow at a CAGR of 15.01% during the forecast period 2019-2025.

Nanotechnology Industries have taken a keen interest in the emerging market of Asian-Pacific countries (APAC). Countries such as Japan, China, South Korea, and the USA have granted and published nanotechnology patents. The APAC nanotechnology market, accounted with a regional share of 31.12% in the global nanotechnology market. Nanotechnology is a major aspect of advanced manufacturing of Canada, Australia, China, Japan, India, Republic of Korea and the USA. China’s mega-engineering program of 2020, has advanced manufacturing as one of its key programs. According to the Economic Times, this country is building the world’s largest multifunctional research platform for nanotechnology, which would develop more intelligent robots and powerful computers.

Nanotechnology Market: Disruptive Trends

• Researchers are working to increase the density of memory chips. Nanowires are used to enable thinner flat panel displays than the existing ones. These kind of innovations as expected to create further opportunities in the market.

• In the future, nanotechnology may empower space-travel in a more practical manner. Nanomaterials allow lightweight space-craft which decreases the fuel consumption as well as the cost to reach orbit.

• Nanodevices such as respirocytes and microbivores have greater use in treating anemia and infections. Nanopharmaceuticals such as liposomes, carbon nanotubes, quantum dots, dendrites, and polymeric nanoparticles have brought significant changes in the health care industry.

• Graphene and carbon nanotubes will lead to lighter and stronger devices, used in cars, bicycles, and sporting equipment.

• To improve existing electronic products, manufacturers are trying to build cost-effective and efficient products using nanotechnology.

Nanotechnology Market: Competitive Landscape

Nanosys Inc, QD Vision, Arkema, ELITechGroup, 3rdTech Inc, NanoMaterials Ltd, Bruker Nano GmbH, NanoMaterials Ltd, QuantumSphere Inc., and Acusphere Inc. are the key competitors, which are holding major market share in the global nanotechnology engineering.

