MIGU Now Announces to Offer Hericium Erinaceus Extract for People to Stay Away from Alzheimer

Xi’an, China, May 23, 2019 – According to the modern studies, the Hericenones extract is helpful in treating many types of neurological disorders, including Alzheimer. This is a type of fungus extract that comes with several other health benefits, such as in the treatment of stomach and liver cancer, digestive disorders and others. Available in the powder and capsule forms, one can consume this extract on a regular basis to stay away from Alzheimer and other diseases.

According to the spokesperson of the company, a human brain’s nutritional deficiency could be the reason behind several neurological disorders. At the same time, it may lead to several kinds of ailments in other important organs of the human body. Besides essential nutrients, our brain also needs an ample amount of oxygen for its daily functioning. Our brain is also a control system of our body and works hard to help maintain essential body functions. This is the reason why human brains require Hericium supplement that contains proteins, minerals, amino acids and polysaccharides. These are all essential nutrients for the human brain.

Some research maintains that this extract contains Nerve Growth Factors or NGFs, which promote the growth of the healthy nerve cells and can optimize the functions of the nervous system to keep humans away from Alzheimer and other neurological disorders. The spokesperson states that the Hericium Erinaceus Extract has a significant role in the growth of neurons in the brain. This extract can also repair and regenerate brain cells and can be helpful in treating neurological disorders. It can help improve cognitive abilities of humans and can also improve memory functions. According to the spokesperson, it can prove the best superfood for people who are suffering from depression, sleep deprivation and other such problems. The deficiency in NGFs may give rise to the problem like Alzheimer. This is the reason why the extract of this fungus proves an important supplement.

Also, many studies establish that this extract can reduce amyloid plaques, which often interfere with the nerve transmission in the brain. When the mass of these small proteins breaks down, they may prevent transmission of signals between cells. That’s why it is important to reduce the amount of plaques in the brain. Many healthcare experts recommend taking regular dosages of this extract to maintain a healthy brain. One can be prescribed to take 250mg to 500mg of the supplement on a daily basis. MIGU supplies the best quality of the extract, which is available in the purest form. The company employs the advanced extraction technology and maintains the optimum purity. The spokesperson states that they maintain an ample stock of the extract in both powder and capsule forms to supply to the clients around the world.

One can learn more about this supplement and its effectiveness in the treatment of Alzheimer by visiting the website http://www.fungus-extract.com.

About MIGU Adaptogen Bio-tech Co., Ltd.

MIGU is professional fungus extract powder factory certified by cGMP, ISO, HACCP, Kosher, Halal, Organic since 2002. The company is dedicated to the identification, development and production of fungus extract and other botanical extracts. They owned the organic plantation based in ShannXi and JiangSu province to support production of products of high purity and advanced quality. With the strong R&D capability, the company’s lab is equipped with state of the art instruments for testing such as HPLC, UV, UPLC, TT, GC and GC-MS, ICP-MS, GC/LC-MS-MS, HPTLC and IR (identification), ELIASA, Microbiology test and etc.

For Media Inquiries –

Contact Person: Ms Zhang

Company: MIGU Adaptogen Bio-tech Co., Ltd.

Telephone: +86 18009234704

Email: info@fungus-extract.com

Website: www.fungus-extract.com