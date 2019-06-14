Mercure Hyderabad KCP hosts a Blood Donation Camp “Donate Blood, Save Life”

Mercure Hyderabad KCP, as a part of their corporate social responsibility program organized Blood Donation Camp “Donate Blood, Save Life” in association with Red Cross Society on World Blood Donor Day. The objective of the camp was to create awareness about the importance of blood donation in saving lives and the need to prevent thalassaemia.

Mercure Hyderabad KCP employees participated in the drive with donors from various departments. The camp was organized in association with Red Cross Society which works for providing free blood and free transfusion for 30-40 thalassaemia children daily. By organizing the Camp, the Mercure Hyderabad KCP has ensured the availability of blood to thalassaemic children.

Speaking on the occasion Mr. Soumitra Pahari, Hotel Manager, Mercure Hyderabad KCP said, “At Mercure Hyderabad KCP we always encourage our employees to give back to the society and this initiative is a small step towards the same. We are very proud that there was such a huge response from our staff. The blood donation campaign was a big success and I would personally like to thank all our employees who participated. We always believed in contributing towards the betterment of society and working as a team towards a common goal”