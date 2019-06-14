Market Outlook: Fraud Analytics, 2019-2024, Worldwide

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions Fraud Analytics Market Outlook Research service includes a detailed analysis of the global Enterprise Fraud Management market regarding short-term and long-term growth opportunities, emerging technology trends, market trends, and future market outlook. The study provides competition analysis and ranking of the leading fraud management vendors in the form of SPARK Matrix. Additionally, This research provides strategic information for technology vendors to better understand the market supporting their growth strategies and for users to evaluate different vendors capabilities, competitive differentiation, and its market position.

SPARKTM Matrix: Quadrant Knowledge Solutions’ SPARK Matrix provides a snapshot of the market positioning of the leading technology vendors in the global market. Further, SPARK Matrix representation provides strategic insights on how each supplier ranks related to their competitors, with respect to various performance parameters based on the category of technology excellence and customer impact.

DataSheet: This research is also available as an Excel Workbook with extended market forecast analysis for 10 years to understand long-term trends of the overall market and its segments.

Table of Contents

Executive Overview

Fraud Analytics Market Overview

Key Research Findings

Market Background, Key Market Trends, and Market Drivers

Market Adoption and Deployment Trends

Regional Trends and Forecasts

Industry Trends and Forecasts

Competition Analysis & SPARK Matrix

Competition Analysis

Competitive Factors and Technology Differentiators

Leading Vendor Profiles and Analysis

SPARK Matrix

Research Methodologies

Fraud Analytics Market Outlook research is a part of our Data, Analytics and Artificial Intelligence (AI), Digital Customer Experience and Commerce and Information Security practices. This research report is available to all our Subscription Services Clients or based on the individual purchase. For more information, write to info@quadrant-solutions.com.

Custom Research Service

Our custom research service is designed to meet client’s specific requirement by providing customized in-depth analysis of the technology market to meet your strategic needs. Further, our custom research and consulting services deliverable are uniquely effective, powerful, innovative, and realistic for helping companies successfully address business challenges. Our team of experienced consultants can help you in achieving short-term and long-term business goals in the following ways:

Detailed understanding of the industry structure, market participants and value chain mapping

Business potential and opportunities of target markets, economies, and industries

Strategic planning and tactical opportunities

Go to market strategies