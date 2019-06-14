Leading Successful Enterprise Outcomes – The Right Resources, The Right Places, The Right Times – SOLUTIONS SCHEDULE .NET v8.0 Released

Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada – June 11, 2019 – Potato Chip Production, to the local Plumber’s schedule to Container Ship Logistics, Visualising Enterprise Resources across Dynamic Time Lines Lead to Successful Outcomes with the Right Resources in the Right Places at the Rights Times.

If a picture is worth a thousand words, then visually presenting Enterprise Resource Data is worth… DBI Technologies Inc. is proud to announce the release of Solutions Schedule .NET Version 8.0. Selected the top choice by Windows Developers thirteen years in a row across all geographic regions, Solutions Schedule has become the single choice by Developers for intuitive, interactive, snap in Gantt style Drag and Drop Planning and Scheduling functionality for Enterprise Resource Planning and Scheduling solutions. All in a single developer control.

Solutions Schedule .NET Enterprise is the primary Enterprise Resource Planning and Scheduling presentation tool for Airline management, Food Production Services and automobile manufacturing, Fleet Management, Heavy Construction Equipment Planning to Container Ship and Tanker provisioning, Outbound Field Service Management and more. Solutions Schedule .NET is the single choice of Windows developers for implementing intuitive, Gantt style drag and drop Enterprise Resource Data management solutions. “Being able to visually present complex multi-dimensional data quickly and intuitively has become an incredible advantage in the planning and provisioning of Enterprise Resources that could not be effectively implemented without Solutions Schedule .NET Enterprise” Yuji Akamatsu, Toyota.

Solutions Schedule incorporates an optimized architecture with a holistic design making it ideally suited for the most demanding of enterprise applications, handling millions of activities, resources, constraints and reservations across multiple Schedule Objects nested a single instance of the DBI Schedule Control.

DBI’s time tested and industry proven component-based software is found in commercial and enterprise solutions that support healthcare and logistics, manufacturing and assembly line production to ERP and CRM solutions – making sure plumbers are on time. Designed to complement and enhance existing investments in enterprise resource planning, the advanced planning and scheduling (APS) solutions offered by DBI’s Component Software hit the mark.



For full product details, enterprise licensing and other component software solutions from DBI, please navigate to: https://dbi-tech.com/ProductPage_SolutionsScheduleNET.aspx or any of DBI’s world wide value added reseller partners.