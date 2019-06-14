INextrix Announced iCallify Increases Engagement

iNextrix Technologies Pvt. Ltd has launched iCallify: Intelligent Call Center Software. This call center solution is in production and some companies have started using it. Based on the collected feedback, the company shared that the iCallify can increase engagement during the call. The increased engagement can help in evoking interest of the customers in the offered product or service and this ultimately helps in increasing the sales.

“iCallify is an intelligent call center software. It has many amazing features which help call centers in multiple ways. Each feature touches one part of the business and helps in improving the same. Our customers have shared that they have received impressive results and they are very delighted with the technology and its strategic usage in this call center solution”, shared spokesperson of the company.

As per the shared details, the company has various features which specifically target to engage customers in the conversation and keep their interest evoked till end of the customer. The spokesperson of the company shared brief of different features available in this intelligent call center software:

Soundboard Avatar

This is a unique feature which is available in advanced call center solutions. The iCallify has incorporated this feature in it. It has an array of prerecorded messages such as, greetings, initial conversation, etc. These messages usually are recorded in the local accents. The agents can play this voice recording when the call gets connected. The local accents often increase the call continue ratio. Once the customer or prospect start taking interest in the conversation, the agent can then take it further from there. As per the shared details, this feature is helping call centers to increase sales.

Automated Script Popup

Once the call is connected, this call center software pops up the predefined script. For each campaign, the script can be different to make it more personalized and effective and during the call, the script gets popped up. The call center supervisors and managers can customize the script to make it more effective. This script can be used as it is or as a reference by the agents during the live call. Once the call is disconnected, the script will be closed on its own.

Two Types of Call Transfer

The iCallify: Intelligent Call Center Software has different features and one of them is the call transfer. This call center solution supports blind and attended call transfer. As per the shared details, to take the conversation to the next level, a more skilled person is required. The agents can start the conversation and increase the interest of the customer / prospect. There are some customers / prospects that like to know more specific details and here attended call transfer helps a lot. The agent transfers the call to his supervisor and explains the case so the supervisor can take call towards the closure.

As per the shared details, the iCallify is gaining popularity and the company is catering to the customers at the moment. To know more about this intelligent call center software, please visit https://inextrix.com/icallify