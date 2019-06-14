Global $22.5+ Billion HIV Drugs Market

The global HIV drug markethas witnessed significant developments in the last few years including advancements in medicine discovery processes and the development of affordable treatment along with the launch of awareness campaigns by various governments.

IMARC Group’s latest report, entitled “HIV Drugs Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024”, finds that the global HIV drugs market exceeded the value of S$ 24.7 Billion in 2018. HIV, also known as human immunodeficiency virus, damages the immune system by destroying the white blood cells (WBCs) that fight against the infections. HIV drugs are used to make the immune system strong enough to resist certain infections and related cancers. At present, highly active antiretroviral therapy (HAART) is the most commonly prescribed treatment. It has different combinations of one protease inhibitor and other drugs. These combinations help in enhancing the number of CD4+ cells and decreasing the amount of virus in the blood.

Request for free sample report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/hiv-drug-market/requestsample

Market Trends:

According to the estimates by the World Health Organization, around 36 million people are living with HIV and more than 1 million people became newly infected at the end of 2017. This growing patient population has led to increased demand for HIV drugs. Further, various initiatives and campaigns undertaken by the governments have created awareness among the masses about the advancements and discoveries of modern medicines for HIV treatment. These awareness campaigns have helped in early detection of the disease, enabling patients to start antiretroviral therapy in the initial stage of the infection. Apart from this, many international organizations are supporting research institutes by providing funds for R&D activities to develop innovative, affordable, safe, and efficient medicines for effective therapeutic solutions.

However, the cost of antiretroviral drugs is relatively high and patients without healthcare coverage find it extremely difficult to pay. Besides this, individuals suffering from the infection are perceived negatively or face discrimination in society due to false opinion or misconception about it. Due to this, the patients usually refuse to visit physicians and undergo disease diagnosis. Along with this, HIV treatment has numerous side effects, such as hyperlipidemia, osteopenia, lipodystrophy and osteoporosis. Many individuals are unable to tolerate these side effects, so they stop treatment. Owing to these factors, the market is anticipated to reach a value of US$ 22.5 Billion by 2024, declining at a CAGR of 2.5% during the forecast period (2019-2024).

Browse full report with complete TOC: https://www.imarcgroup.com/hiv-drug-market

Global HIV Drugs Market Segmentation:

Market Breakup by Drug Class:

1. Nucleoside Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitors

2. Multi-Class Combination Products

3. Protease Inhibitors

4. HIV Integrase Strand Transfer Inhibitors

5. Non-Nucleoside Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitors

6. Entry Inhibitors — CCR5 Co-Receptor Antagonist

7. Fusion Inhibitors and Others

Based on the drug class, nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitors represent the most prominent class. These inhibitors are followed by multi-class combination products, non-nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitors, protease inhibitors, fusion inhibitors, entry inhibitors – CCR5 co-receptor antagonist and HIV integrase strand transfer inhibitors.

Market Breakup by Distribution Channel:

1. Hospital Pharmacies

2. Retail Pharmacies

3. Online Pharmacies

4. Others

The market has also been segregated on the basis of distribution channels into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, online pharmacies and others. Currently, these drugs are majorly distributed through hospital pharmacies.

Market Breakup by Region:

1. North America

2. Europe

3. Asia Pacific

4. Middle East and Africa

5. Latin America

Region-wise, North America exhibits a clear dominance in the market. Other major regions include Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has also been analyzed with some of the key players being Bristol-Myers Squibb, Gilead Sciences, GlaxoSmithKline, Johnson & Johnson and Merck.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact Us

IMARC Group

USA: +1-631-791-1145

Email: sales@imarcgroup.com

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com

Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal