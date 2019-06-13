Vaccoda LTD Harnesses the Marketing Power of Social Media to Benefit Essex Businesses

Social media offers an affordable, fast and effective way of reaching and promoting products and services.

[West Wickham, 13/06/2019] – Vaccoda LTD, a creative website design and online marketing company in South East England, recognises the importance of establishing a strong social media presence and utilising various platforms for cost-effective online marketing. As such, the company offers social media marketing as part of its suite of marketing services.

Connecting with Customers Socially Is a Must

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and other platforms have transcended their purpose as online venues of socialisation for friends and strangers alike. They’ve become marketing and advertising hubs for businesses and organisations. Considering the sheer volume of people who log into these platforms daily and the time they spend on it, not getting into the social media marketing train could mean missing out on profitable opportunities.

Data from the UK Office for National Statistics (as of 2018) gives credence to this statement and Vaccoda LTD’s emphasis on the importance of online social engagement:

• Nine out of ten households in the country have Internet access.

• The number of adults in the UK who used social media at least weekly is now at 89 per cent.

• Eighty-six per cent of adults is online every day.

• Forty-eight per cent of senior adults shopped online.

• Seventy-seven per cent of Internet activity among adults was about finding information on products and services.

These numbers show that most consumers are accessible on social media. Vaccoda LTD believes that businesses with social media savvy can turn simple Facebook or Instagram posts into tools for conversion, and their social media accounts into customer service and branding centres.

A Service for Businesses

Vaccoda LTD aims to empower small- and mid-sized businesses with their services on social media marketing. The company creates, manages, and promotes online content relevant to a business’s brand, products and services. Social media levels the playing field for small, medium and large industries, so organisationshave a shot at making itself visible to target audiences, no matter their size.

The potential of social media marketing is an encouragement for Essex businesses which the Lloyds Bank Commercial Banking Business Barometer reported to be the least confident in the country. As per Vaccoda LTD, the expert management and execution of social media marketing can turn one-time customers into loyal followers and sources of continuous revenue streams.

About the company:

Vaccoda LTD is a creative and technical hub creating websites and digital content for clients and businesses in Essex and the rest of the UK. Apart from social media marketing, the company offers search engine optimisation (SEO), pay-per-click (PPC) ads through Google Adwords, website design and development, back-end support and cloud storage services. Vaccoda LTD has offices in Essex, Kent and Surrey, England.

Visit https://vaccodadesign.com/ to get more details about their services and to book an appointment.