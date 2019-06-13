TCM Adaptogen Warehouse Co., Limited Introduces Pine Pollen Tablets That Help Tunify Major Human Organs

China, May 11, 2019 — TCM Adaptogen Warehouse Co., Limited brings a handful of herbal extracts that can immensely benefit human health. These herbal extracts help humans to boost their immunity and energy levels and also keep several types of diseases away from their body. The company also offers pine pollen tablets that contain 75% pure shell cracked pine pollen powder with 25% sacchrides. These tablets are easy to consume, and one is generally recommended to take 3 tablets 3 times a day.

According to the company spokesperson, a pine pollen tablet can have several kinds of health benefits. Besides, it can tonify several human organs, including liver, spleen, kidney, heart and lungs. These tablets are often taken empty stomach for better results, and one should take pine pollen tablets 15-30 minutes before the breakfast. In many studies, the fruit of pine is found to contain testosterone at a significant level and it can be used for boosting testosterone in a natural manner. The spokesperson states that this fruit has been used in the traditional Chinese medicine for the past so many years and now TCM Adaptogen Warehouse Co., Limited brings this herbal extract in the tablet form, which one can easily store, carry and consume to enjoy several kinds of health benefits. This herbal medicine is traditionally used in many Asian countries because of its remarkable adaptogenic properties.

The company procures pine pollen from the Yunnan province in China, which is primarily a Himalayan region. By adopting an advanced shell cracking procedure, they maintain up to 98% purity of the powder. This light yellow powder is packed in double-layered bags with the aluminum foil outside to help maintain the purity, effectiveness, nutritional value and freshness of the powder. They supply powder of the pine fruit in bags of 1Kg, 2Kg and 5Kg. The spokesperson reveals that this powder has an outstanding nutritional value and includes many types of nutrients, such as Vitamins, Calcium, Iron, Zinc and essential Amino Acids. The amino acids help in the production of proteins and help in the energetic functioning of the human body. The powder also helps in lowering the cholesterol levels, promotes immunity and stimulates organ regeneration.

TCM Adaptogen Warehouse Co., Limited announces to supply pine pollen extracts in the purest form that can serve the purpose of an androgen supplement. It can increase the level of testosterone in blood and can also benefit a man’s prostate health. The powder is also helpful in inhibiting the growth of the cancerous cells and can be very helpful in cases of breast cancers and prostate cancers. It can also help fight many types of common health issues, such as depression, fatigue, sleep deprivation, and others.

One can learn more about the benefits of consuming the pine pollen powder or tablets by visiting the website http://www.pinepollentablet.com/.

About TCM Adaptogen Warehouse Co., Limited

TCM Adaptogen Warehouse Co., Limited specializes in providing TCM (Traditional Chinese Medicine) herbal extract powders with the highest levels of customer satisfaction at the most reasonable prices. The company’s most featured products include pine pollen powder/tablet/extract/capsules, medical mushroom extracts (reishi, chaga, cordyceps, shiitake, maitake…), herbs to raise testosterone (horny goat weed, ginseng root, tongkat ali, sting nettle and our adaptogenic herbs (rhodiola rosea, gynostemma pentaphyllum, schisandra chinensis, astragalus root, he shou wu) etc.

