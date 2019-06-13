Phosphorus Trichloride Market to Witness Immense Growth in the Agriculture Sector

Phosphorus trichloride market has witnessed continuous growth owing to its application in multiple industries. It is primarily used as a chemical intermediate to manufacture agrochemicals & flame retardants, but its application also extends to plastic manufacturing, and agrochemicals, which in turn, is helping to drive the growth of phosphorus trichloride market. Increase in population & urbanization is boosting the agricultural industry, thereby, fueling the need for mineral fertilizer inclusive of phosphorus. To cater to the ever-growing population, there is a need for improved farming efficiency to produce agricultural products in large quantity. Rise in the global usage of herbicides & pesticides in crops is further driving the market growth for the forecast period. Moreover, the Government of India have introduced subsidies to decrease the cost burden of pesticides on farmers, which in turn, has encouraged the usage of pesticides. Aforementioned insights have been gathered from the report titled, “Phosphorus Trichloride Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2019 – 2027,” added recently to the vast database of Market Research Hub (MRH). Energy needed for mining & processing of phosphate rock & for producing fertilizers from phosphorus is sourced from fossil fuels. This, in turn, results in greenhouse gas emissions, decreasing fossil fuel resources, and rise in pollution, thereby affecting the health of individuals. Fossil fuels & phosphorus are non-renewable resources and the processing cost is predicted to rise in the coming few years. Hence, an increase in phosphorus prices will hamper the phosphorus trichloride market’s growth significantly.

Phosphorus Trichloride Market: Scope of the Report

The market research report offers a complete study of the phosphorus trichloride market for the period between 2019 and 2027, with 2019 regarded as base year for prediction. All significant technologies & trends that remarkably affect phosphorus trichloride market’s growth have been examined in the research report. A segmental analysis on the phosphorus trichloride market has been provided to give readers an overall view of the past as well as future growth opportunities of the phosphorus trichloride market.

A detailed perspective on growth of the phosphorus trichloride market, related to revenue & volume has been provided across various regions that includes Middle East & Africa, Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, and South America. Major factors impacting the market at the regional as well as global level have also been provided in the phosphorus trichloride market report. A country-level predictions have also been provided for all the regions studied in this research report.

This study also examines competitive landscape of the phosphorus trichloride market, wherein major players supporting growth of the market have been recognized and profiled. Profiling on the market players includes a SWOT analysis, along with examination of their key financials, company portfolio and recent developments.

Phosphorus Trichloride Market: Research Methodology

This report is compiled by following a comprehensive and robust research process that which includes detailed primary and secondary researches. Primary research includes detailed communications via email, telephonic & face-to-face interviews with prominent industry players, & opinion leaders.

Secondary research sources comprises of external & internal regulatory databases, proprietary databases, national government documents, investor presentations, and financial reports. Furthermore, data & facts collected via these researches are verified by in-house expert panel, to offer readers with legitimate information on phosphorus trichloride market.