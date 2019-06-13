Helping over 500 million children in India fight against malnutrition

HealthXP, a popular sports nutrition supplements brand has partnered with CRY (Child Rights and You) to help malnourished children in the quest to fight malnutrition. Every time one purchases a product from HealthXP – the brand donates Rs. 10 towards the cause. As per the World Bank, India continues to remain one of the highest-ranking countries in the world in terms of j in children. The situation is extremely critical because the effects of malnourishment are irreversible if they occur at a young age. If not death, it leads to permanent disabilities that render the children ill for the rest of their lives.

Out of 500 million children in India, a whopping 97 million are anaemic and undernourished. The deficiency of micronutrients like iron, iodine, vitamin A, folate and zinc results in malnutrition. Being in the health segment, the brand is trying to reach the maximum number of children who are in need of better nourishments.

Mr. Girish Joshi, Co-Founder and Director, HealthXP says, “In this quest to reach maximum number of malnourished children and fight against malnutrition we need YOUR help to make this possible. With our partnership with CRY, we are confident that it will be a successful CSR campaign”.

About HealthXP: (https://healthxp.in/)

HealthXP is India’s fastest growing online supplement store and simply known for delivering genuine sports nutrition supplements to health enthusiasts at very affordable rates. They offer a humongous range of health products across categories and all major brands. Their basic mission is to help customers achieve their transformation goal. Customers can rely on HealthXP for their personal fitness training guide and for the consultant of entire necessary dietary supplements.

HealthXP is with you as your nutritionist, your supplement expert, provider of all the necessary tools and products you need to burn fat.

About CRY Foundation: (https://www.cry.org/)

Child Rights and You (CRY), is an Indian non-governmental organization, which aims to restore children’s rights. The organisation was founded in 1979 by Rippan Kapur.

CRY partners with grassroots level non-governmental organisations to uplift thousands of underprivileged Indian children denied of basic rights by working across levels – from direct action, advocacy, mobilizing public opinion to policy change.

CRY identifies projects across the country and funds the sincere efforts of many individuals and groups who work at a local and regional level and directly interact with the children to ensure happy, healthy and creative childhoods.