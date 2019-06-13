Global Social Assistance Market Trends and Strategies 2019-2022

A report from The Business Research Company shows that the “Global Social Assistance Market 2019” is expected to reach a value of nearly $1920.37 billion by 2022, significantly growing at a CAGR of 10.0% during the forecast period.
The social assistance market consists of the revenues from social assistance services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide social assistance services such as child day care services, community food housing and relief services, vocational rehabilitation services and individual and family services. These services do not include residential or accommodation services, except on a short-day basis.
The social assistance market expected to reach a value of nearly $1920.37 billion by 2022, significantly growing at a CAGR of 10.0% during the forecast period. The growth in the social assistance market is due to increased demand for child care and community food services globally, rapid urbanization, increasing disposable income, new government initiatives in emerging economies and increasing awareness about social assistance service.
The Social Assistance industry can be further categorized into Segments: Community and Individual Services and Child Day Care Services.
Major Key competitive players in the global Social Assistance report include Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, World Food Programme, UNICEF, The Salvation Army, Feeding America, Bright Horizons Family Solutions, W.K. Kellogg Foundation Trust, Food For Poor, Sanctuary Housing, Learning Care Group.
