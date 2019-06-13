Global Motor Vehicle Parts Manufacturing Market Trends and Strategies 2019-2022

A report from The Business Research Company shows that the “Global Motor Vehicle Parts Manufacturing Market 2019” is expected to reach a value of nearly $3096.92 billion by 2022, significantly growing at a CAGR of 10.6% during the forecast period.

The motor vehicle parts manufacturing market consists of sales of motor vehicle parts by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce motor vehicle gasoline engines and engine parts, motor vehicle electrical and electronic equipment, motor vehicle steering and suspension components (except springs), motor vehicle brake systems, motor vehicle transmission and power train parts, motor vehicle seating and interior trim, motor vehicle metal stampings, and other motor vehicle parts and accessories. This market includes sales of rebuilt motor vehicle parts. This market includes sales of both new and used vehicles.

The motor vehicles parts manufacturing market expected to reach a value of nearly $3096.92 billion by 2022, significantly growing at a CAGR of 10.6% during the forecast period. The growth in the motor vehicles parts manufacturing market is due to strong car sales in countries such as China, India and USA owing to rising disposable income, low fuel prices, preference for light combustion vehicles, hybrid, electric vehicles, and credit availability.

The Motor Vehicle Parts Manufacturing industry can be further categorized into Segments: Motor Vehicle Body, Metal Stamping, & Other Parts, Motor Vehicle Electrical & Electronic Equipment, Steering, Suspension, & Interiors, Motor Vehicle Engine, Power Train, & Parts.

Major Key competitive players in the global Motor Vehicle Parts Manufacturing report include Robert Bosch, Denso Corporation, Magna International Inc., Aisin Group, Continental Automotive Systems Corporation, Faurecia S.A., Delphi Automotive PLC, and Lear Corporation.

