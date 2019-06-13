Extensive Wine Market Forecasts from 2018-2028 by Region/Country and Subsectors

June 13, 2019: The global Wine market was valued at $XX million in 2017, and Radiant Insights analysts predict the global market size will reach $XX million by the end of 2028, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2028. This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Wine from 2013-2018, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2018-2028 by region/country and subsectors. It covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the Wine market.

Request a Free Sample Copy of Wine Market Report @ https://www.radiantinsights.com/research/2013-2028-report-on-global-wine-market/request-sample

Leading players of Wine including:

• E&J Gallo Winery

• Constellation

• Castel

• The Wine Group

• Accolade Wines

• Concha y Toro

• Treasury Wine Estates (TWE)

• Trinchero Family

• Pernod-Ricard

• Diageo

• Casella Wines

• Changyu Group

• Kendall-Jackson Vineyard Estates

• GreatWall

• Dynasty

• Grand Dragon

• Tontine

• Chateau Ste. Michelle

• J. Lohr Vineyards and Wines

• Xinjiang Yizhu

• Tonghua Winery

• Peter Lehmann Wines

Market split by Type, can be divided into:

• Red Wine

• White Wine

• Rose Wine

• Ice Wine

• Sparkling Wine

• Fortified Wine

Market split by Application, can be divided into:

• Daily Meals

• Social Occasions

• Entertainment Venues

• Other Situations

Download Full Research Report on “Wine Market” @ https://www.radiantinsights.com/research/2013-2028-report-on-global-wine-market

• Direct Channel

• Distribution Channel

Market segment by Region/Country including:

• North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

• South America Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Chile etc.)

• Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 Wine Market Overview

1.1 Wine Definition

1.2 Global Wine Market Size Status and Outlook (2013-2028)

1.3 Global Wine Market Size Comparison by Region (2013-2028)

1.4 Global Wine Market Size Comparison by Type (2013-2028)

1.5 Global Wine Market Size Comparison by Application (2013-2028)

1.6 Global Wine Market Size Comparison by Sales Channel (2013-2028)

1.7 Wine Market Dynamics

1.7.1 Market Drivers/Opportunities

1.7.2 Market Challenges/Risks

1.7.3 Market News (Mergers/Acquisitions/ Expansion)

Chapter 2 Wine Market Segment Analysis by Player

2.1 Global Wine Sales and Market Share by Player (2016-2018)

2.2 Global Wine Revenue and Market Share by Player (2016-2018)

2.3 Global Wine Average Price by Player (2016-2018)

2.4 Players Competition Situation & Trends

2.5 Conclusion of Segment by Player

To read more reports of this category, Visit our blog: https://beverages.food.blog

Chapter 3 Wine Market Segment Analysis by Type

3.1 Global Wine Market by Type

3.1.1 Red Wine

3.1.2 White Wine

3.1.3 Rose Wine

3.1.4 Ice Wine

3.1.5 Sparkling Wine

3.2 Global Wine Sales and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

3.3 Global Wine Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

3.4 Global Wine Average Price by Type (2013-2018)

3.5 Leading Players of Wine by Type in 2017

3.6 Conclusion of Segment by Type

Chapter 4 Wine Market Segment Analysis by Application

4.1 Global Wine Market by Application

4.1.1 Daily Meals

4.1.2 Social Occasions

4.1.3 Entertainment Venues

4.1.4 Other Situations

4.2 Global Wine Sales and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

4.3 Leading Consumers of Wine by Application in 2017

4.4 Conclusion of Segment by Application

Chapter 5 Wine Market Segment Analysis by Sales Channel

5.1 Global Wine Market by Sales Channel

5.1.1 Direct Channel

5.1.2 Distribution Channel

5.2 Global Wine Sales and Market Share by Sales Channel (2013-2018)

5.3 Leading Distributors/Dealers of Wine by Sales Channel in 2017

5.4 Conclusion of Segment by Sales Channel