10 Health Benefits of Marijuana

Marijuana often gets a bad rap. But how much of it truly is deserved?

Right after my earlier post, “Should Marijuana Be Legalized?“ I performed analysis to understand the benefits and dangers of marijuana. Listed here are just ten of the many health benefits attributed towards the plant, also as some of the troubles connected with its use: Get more information about marijuana for sale usa. We have a variety of products and Weed Strains, Cannabis Oil, THC Cartridges, CBD and Hemp Oil for sale.

1. Alzheimer’s

Marijuana could possibly be able to slow the progression of Alzheimer’s illness, based on research by the Scripps Study Institute published in “Molecular Pharmaceutics.”

2. Anxiousness

Harvard Medical School found that marijuana may have anti-anxiety effects. Not surprisingly, bear in mind that higher doses might raise anxiety and paranoia.

3. Arthritis

Marijuana can alleviate discomfort and inflammation linked to arthritis.

4. Cancer

Research published inside the journal “Molecular Cancer Therapeutics” suggests that cannabidiol, a chemical compound found in marijuana, turns off the “ID-1? gene, which cancer cells use to spread.

5. Epilepsy

Research performed by researchers at Virginia Commonwealth University indicate that marijuana might stop seizures.

6. Glaucoma

Researchers are functioning to create new cannabis-based drugs to treat glaucoma pain right after determining marijuana’s effectiveness for treating the condition. Glaucoma is a situation that increases pressure inside the eyeball and may result in vision loss. Get more information about weed for sale in usa. Visit our Store and view available products for sale for the USA and Worldwide.

7. Lung health

Analysis in the “Journal with the American Medical Association“ found that marijuana can enhance lung capacity – not reduce it, as lots of people have long believed.

8. Multiple sclerosis

A study published within the “Canadian Medical Association Journal” located that cannabinoids significantly decreased numerous sclerosis discomfort.

9. Nausea

Marijuana contains a minimum of 60 cannabinoids. THC is definitely the principal chemical linked with its mind-altering effects. THC has been used in the treatment of nausea, like drug- or chemotherapy-induced nausea.

10. Parkinson’s Illness

Investigation published in “MedPage Today” discovered that marijuana use eased tremors and improved fine motor abilities in sufferers with Parkinson’s disease.