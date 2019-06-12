What is Forex Trading in Dubai?

Dubai offers one of the largest concentrations of both local and international forex brokerages in the Middle East. Local forex brokers are regulated by the Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), while their brokerage licenses are issued by the Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA).

Trading forex in Dubai is very easy since you can use local or foreign brokers like FOREX.com, for example. Selecting a suitable broker that you can entrust with your deposit and which offers the features you need.

How to Start trading Forex in Dubai?

To start trading forex in Dubai, the first consideration for any potential or seasoned trader is to know trading risks, understand market analysis and have a good idea of what sort of additional effort trading in the forex market entails. Educational resources and books on trading forex can be readily found on the internet, and many forex brokers also offer helpful learning material. To Dubai residents, there are several local brokers that offer their services. In addition, there are offshore brokers which maintain full-service regional offices in Dubai and they accept clients from all over the world, not just in Emirates.

Also, most forex brokers will offer a free demo account for you to try out their trading platform and assess their services. If you’re completely new to trading, you might be better off with a broker that offers a simple trading platform and plenty of educational material and support to novice traders. The key is to find the best forex broker for your particular needs.

As you decide on a forex broker, several elements should be carefully considered. One of the most important elements consists of whether the broker is strictly regulated by a reputable government agency. Alternatively, if the broker is a market maker, then your order is filled by the broker who then takes the other side of the trade at their price. A conflict of interest can arise when the market maker takes the other side of your trades without offsetting them; if you trade well, you can cause the broker to incur a loss.

Once you have decided on a broker, you can then proceed to open a demo or live funded account so you can begin to trade. Keep in mind that your results trading in a demo account could be drastically different than when you trade in a live account, so it makes sense to start with small amounts.

Final Thoughts

Overall, trading the forex market involves finding the right broker for your needs, especially if you have little or no experience in trading. If you have the experience, then you should have no problem finding a broker that meets your requirements, whether you choose one based in Dubai or elsewhere.

Though finding a good broker to partner with is very helpful to your trading business, the most important factors that will enhance your trading success involves your trading plan and your level of preparation.