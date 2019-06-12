What every trader must need to know about Binary Trading in UAE?

It is not very easy to trade in Binary Trading. And it is further difficult to trade successfully over a long time to make a sustainable profit. Its because if you are on a profitable side of trading, you can gain up to 85% the amount you risked, but if you are on the wrong side, you lose 100 % of what you have risked. Check information about Binary Options in UAE.

In other words, if you predict the market direction correctly, you earn 85% of your investment, else you lose 100% you invested in that particular trade.

So, to be successful in binary trading, you have to be right in your prediction more often than you are wrong. Nobody in this world can indeed predict 100 % correctly. Keeping in view the above facts, we conclude that “Disciplined trading and smart strategy can only help you make a profit from binary options trading.

Two types of options:

CALL OPTION: The call option is what you will use when you think that the price of the asset in question will go up.

PUT OPTION: You utilize the put option when you think the price will be going down.

Some of the brokers provide from 45% to 150% of bonus deposits on initial deposits for a new account. It is crucial for a new trader as more bonus amount you have in your account, more time you will survive in the market (only if you trade responsibly). Consider the bonus amount as your own hard earned money and trade carefully with this amount too. Never be casual while trading with a bonus amount.

Regulated brokers: Check for the reputation of the broker. Certain brokers don’t accept traders from the US as a policy because additional regulatory requirements are to be complied with for accepting US traders for binary trading.

Payout percentage and minimum deposit: Some brokers pay a higher percentage of return than others on the same currency pair and the same type of trading. It will certainly help you earn more.

How Do I Set Up a Binary Options Trading Account?

First, make sure to do your research. There are lots of brokers that offer the ability to trade binary options online, however, not all are incredibly reliable. Do your research and know where the broker is located and what type of returns it offers to its customers. Check about what percentage cut the broker takes when a trade is either won or lost. And also make sure to check their website to see that they have positive reviews from other past users. And finally, closely pay attention to the security features to ensure your money will be safe.

Most trading platforms make setting up an account incredibly easy. Typically, you will be asked for basic personal information including your name, country of residence and birth date. If you are unsure about the process of registering, many sites offer demo accounts or simply demo videos designed to walk you through the process of creating your account and initiating your first trades.

Click on the link below to learn more about Binary Options UAE

https://www.binaryoptionsuae.com/