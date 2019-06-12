TaxFree4U gives real-time refunds into WeChat

TaxFree4U and WeChatPay joined to provide a tax-free refund to WeChat wallets for Chinese travelers.

Tax Free Refund to WeChat Wallets. TaxFree4U and WeChat Pay Made It Happen.

WeChat Pay and TaxFree4U, the biggest mobile payment platform in China and innovative mobile application, have recently formed a partnership, to enable Chinese tourists to obtain refunds on their purchases via TaxFree4U mobile app.

According to iResearch in 2018, mobile payment transactions in China reached 7.5 trillion USD, making the country the largest mobile payments market in the world. China is also the biggest source of outbound travelers due to the country’s population. Therefore it would be very imprudent to ignore a market like this.

As a result, WeChat Pay and TaxFree4U launched collaboration to offer an instant tax refund service for Chinese tourists leaving from France, Italy, Spain, and Germany.

The tedious tax refund process at airports and long-term expectation to get rebates for purchases made during overseas trips is a thing from the past for Chinese tourists. It will be more convenient for Chinese travelers to get tax refunds on purchases made on overseas trips in Europe.

With those instant tax refund service, users can get their refunds settled in yuan and withdraw them to their WeChat Wallet immediately via TaxFree4U mobile app once their tax refund forms are stamped and approved at the airport counter.

Unique advantages of TaxFree4U mobile service are simple and fast declaration validation process as well as the best refund rate. With its help, tourists can get about 2% more than with other services. TaxFree4U is flexible and expects a lot of reviews which will help to improve the service for the Chinese market.

The rising affluence of Chinese consumers and the boom in outbound China tourism also made it attractive for WeChat Pay to facilitate tax refunds.

This e-Taxfree service will enhance TaxFree4U footprint in the Chinese region, providing a platform to bring its innovations and service focus to the whole region.

About TaxFree4U. The TaxFree4U mobile application service increases the speed and accessibility of the tax refund system. Simply by scanning their passports and adding the receipts of purchases, this new service will allow Chinese shoppers to utilize specially designed terminals and kiosks, as well as their computers and smartphones, to process their tax refunds without paperwork. Users can register online and start adding the receipts straight after the purchases. During the day or even faster, depending on the client departure time, TaxFree4U mobile application generates tax-free form, which should be validated by a tax-free officer in the airport.

TaxFree4U is now available on the stores such as iTunes, GooglePlay, shouji.baidu, vivo.com.cn, pp.cn, wandoujia.com, lenovomm.com, and anzhi.com. TaxFree4U mobile app can easily be found by typing the taxfree4u to the input line. Company working above the distribution of app to the popular Chinese stores as soon as possible for ease of use by Chinese users.

