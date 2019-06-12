South Africa Luxury Cars Market Report, History and Forecast 2018-2023

Market Reports On South Africa Provides the Trending Market Research Report On “Luxury Cars in South Africa” under Luxury Goods category. The Report offers a collection of South Africa Market Trends, South Africa Market Analysis, South Africa Business Trends, And South Africa Market Size And Growth.

Luxury cars registered positive retail value growth in 2018. Luxury cars are still in demand by high net worth individuals given that they are the ultimate status symbol. While most of the population are faced with declining disposable income and rising unemployment, a small handful of high net worth individuals have, over the years, managed to keep luxury cars growing, except for the occasional year when there was a decline in the number sold. Luxury cars are also bought as collectors’ items.

Prospects

Wide Gap in South Africa’s Income Distribution

High Net Worth Individuals Drive Sales

Challenging Retail Environment Forecast

Competitive Landscape

High Concentration Defines Competitive Landscape in Luxury Cars

High-priced Brands Achieve A Low Retail Value Share

Personalisation Increasing Theme

Executive Summary

Changing Market Due To Macroeconomic Conditions and Evolving Consumer Base

Market Experiences Growth But Ongoing Decline in Dynamism

Luxury Goods Market Remains Small in South Africa, With Scope for Further Growth

Multibrand Stores Remain the Main Distribution Channel

Positive Prospects for Changing Luxury Goods Market

Market Indicators

