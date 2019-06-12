Protest for this plan late July 2019 within Birmingham, AL City Limits

NNO(New National Order) or Nah? Pop Singer Creates a Perfect Plan, That Has Been Sitting With The DOJ, For the US Citizens To Be The Richest Society Based On Individual Buying Power On The Planet

The Infinity Plan

created in 2017 by Ossy Oneal for the citizens of the US, it has been enhanced since Ossy Oneal opted out of running for Congress in 2018 to work on this same plan alone in his home without disturbance.

The Infinity Economy Plan now incorporates robots and software for labor so the labor production speed will increase etc. First the economy incorporates a new domestic only currency(DCs) Robots do most of the labor for the workers in a 24 hour work day, 7 days a week to make sure that we increase production until we build more factories and establishments with robots incorporated removing labor almost 100%, creating an all play and no work type of economy, then as the economy increases with mass production of goods and services provided by robots and software, all of the citizens and companies are given salaries in DCs, and as the economy grows from robotic labor, the revenue grows, and the salaries increase indefinitely because of the country’s right to coin, creating currency out of thin air, and cradled by the fact that the goods can be bought and will be bought because of a national purchasing quota that requires the citizens to spend 75 percent of their wealth a year unless one is in debt and the quota is waived to an extent, and the same idea goes for the companies and their government grant situation. Companies in DCs(Coupons/Domestic Currency) will receive an initial grant to purchase robots, supplies, and materials from American companies; whatever they need to manufacture and sell goods and provide services, without taking advantage of the system. Citizens will buy things with their new coupon salaries, and the more goods produced and services provided, the more DCs the citizens are paid in salaries and this will have an effect on the economy in a way that makes the companies grow larger in revenue, and the citizens’ bank account will grow larger because in this plan, the more there is to buy, the more we need to buy as a country; also, the DCs can be traded to tourists for international currency to continue to circulate in the economy. The salaries citizens receive will increase a magnitude annually reaching a predicted $500,000 worth of DCs a year for minimum wage or each citizen by the third year of infiltrating the plan. The plan will still allow businesses to start and grow, for this will only help the economy, not retard it, so it is still a free market system and people will have plenty of opportunity to invest in themselves while they spend their time in leisure more often than in labor.

The more companies that are started and the more business expansion that happens within the US, the more money the US citizen gets to have in their wallet in coupons indefinitely because of the “Government Giving Effect”: where the more supply the country has total, the more demand we provide to maintain a perfectly balanced and haste-fully progressive economy.

The Worker Endorsement Program

A US citizen endorses a worker from another country, and the money that he or she makes from work, the US citizen receives a portion, and the foreign worker receives US coupons (DOmestic only currency) to order things out of a US business catalog at discount prices so that the US citizen can have there hands on internationally convert-able dollar.

Coupon(Domestic Currency) Exchange:

Tourism dollars will go to the US government in exchange to the tourist for internationally convertible dollars, and the tourist will receive an equal value in coupons to spend in the US during their stay here. This will replace the tax dollar missing from the infiltration of the US coupon as the national Domestic Only currency.

Stock Market Conversion

Most companies would have to delist… indefinitely, with the result being great benefit from coupons… or risk going out of business by trying to hold on to international currency as the standard for their company when no one in the US is spending US dollar anymore, a new stock market can be proposed for the US citizen and US company, though it’s pointless, because the government will supply their every need, we can start a market for the US coupon stock, and watch the values grow indefinitely and make extra money without having to wait on the government.

Multi-National Company Solution

The companies will receive revenue from stocks, and can control their stock prices in a way that makes them more money from stocks. (IF banned from the stock market) the companies can endorse workers, or receive grants in Coupons that can replace the need for international currency within the company, they can also up there prices in other countries to make sure that they make ends meet. Also they can make deals in with foreign companies for materials that they need so that they can pay for them with the US coupons, for instance, if McDonald’s needs meat from china, they can make a double deal with china, making sure that they can buy the meat using coupons, and the chinese company can trade the coupons to companies needing US exports, much like how crypto-currency works, and the problem is solved. WE should create a law that only allows businesses to use the coupons, also, we need to make about 40% more in exports, to meet this quota to balance these deals in imports.

