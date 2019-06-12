Mobile Gas Pumping System Market Growth, Trends, Absolute Opportunity and Value Chain 2017 to 2027

Fuel is not always accessible for individuals living in remote areas as location of fuel stations depends on various aspects such as traffic density, distance between the station and metropolitan cities and land availability, to name a few. In addition to this, the demand for fuel is ever rising making it inconvenient for individuals that are situated far away from stations to load their vehicles with fuels. That said, the demand for mobile gas pumping system has risen as trucks carry tankers loaded with fuel to reach remote areas to ensure adequate supply. In addition, manufacturers are focusing on development of mobile gas pumping system in terms of dispensing designs such as nozzles to facilitate effective pumping avoiding fuel loss. This aspect is likely to trigger high preference for mobile gas pumping system in the coming years.

The mobile gas pumping system market is likely to witness a significant boost, particularly in the emerging economies on the back of increasing production of passenger cars and commercial vehicles. Furthermore, the rising vehicle registrations in developed countries of Germany, Spain, Italy and France in the European Union are likely to augment growth of the mobile gas pumping system market. However, environment protection and reduction of greenhouse emissions being a major focus, manufacturers have invested in production of electric vehicles. The mobile gas pumping system market is expected to face growth challenges since adoption of electric vehicles has caught high steam.

Mobile Gas Pumping System Market: Overview

Mobile gas pumping system is used for refueling of cars, trucks, aircrafts, diesel locomotives, construction or mining machinery as well as for yachts and boats. The mobile gas pumping system is beneficial in remote and inaccessible areas of fuel use. Mobile gas pumping system having a fuel filled tanker attached to a vehicle or truck used to supply the fuel to the consumer. Since the past few years, petrol based 3-wheeler vehicles, petrol bicycles and petrol vans have been using two modular cylinders for providing fuel. However, growing advancements in fuel filling technology have changed the overall fuel filling system. Mobile gas pumping systems generally consist of vehicle chassis, tank, pump, and meter and filter unit. Due to safety considerations, the tank should be placed between pump and metering unit & nozzle. However, these days, the metering unit & nozzle & display are placed together with the pump on the chassis of the truck. Additionally, manufacturers are installing pumps near the middle or close to the truck engine to enhance fuel economy. Key manufacturers are investing hefty money for innovating double layer anti corrosive materials, which could be easily integrated with existing pump and fuel systems with minimum tool cost. In future, it is anticipated that the global mobile gas pumping system market will grow with healthy CAGR over the stipulated time period.

Mobile Gas Pumping System Market: Dynamics

Rising demand for various types of fuels, such as petrol, diesel and CNG, for existing vehicle fleet on roads; is considered to drive the market during the forecast period. Furthermore, if a vehicle on road is in urgent need of fuel, the driver can make a phone call easily to fuel mobile units, which will come and fill the vehicle fuel tank. Moreover, most of the rural areas have restricted access to fuel and there are a lot of farm equipment which need fuel to operate. These factors are anticipated to drive the global gas pumping system market over the forecast period. The aviation industry is also considered to be a prominent area of mobile gas pumping system usage for regular trip fuelling as well as maintenance, repair and operation procedures. Off-road vehicles in mining and construction can possibly offer opportunities for the mobile gas pumping system market.

Stringent government rules pertaining to design and capacity of vehicle as well as hurdles in designing of dispensing nozzles are the two factors anticipated to hinder market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, the low product awareness in developing countries of Asia Pacific and Africa in the current scenario has restrained the market growth to a considerable extent. Factors, such as gross vehicle weight rating (GVWR) or gross trailer weight rating (GTWR), related to fabrication of truck may also hinder the mobile gas pumping system market during the forecast period.

Automatic payment by card is projected to create a revolution in fuel filling systems and open new gateways for the mobile gas pumping system market in future. Key manufacturers are using aluminum for the manufacturing of nozzles owing to its non-corrosive and light weight properties. The utilization of new and upgraded technologies to entice recognized buyers into long-term partnerships is anticipated to be the key trend surveyed by the companies in the global mobile gas pumping system market.

Mobile Gas Pumping System Market: Segmentation

The global mobile gas pumping system market can be segmented on the basis of fuel type, tank vehicle type and end user.

The global gas pumping system market can be segmented on the basis of fuel type into:

Petrol

Diesel

CNG

Compressed Hydrogen

Other type of fuel

On the basis of tank vehicles, the global gas pumping system market can be segmented into:

Open tank vehicles

Enclosed tank vehicles

Semi-enclosed tank vehicles

Helicopter

Small airplane

Others

The global mobile gas pumping system market can be segmented on the basis of end user into:

Airport

Oil & gas Industry

Construction Industry

Transportation sectors

Shipping industry

Others

The global mobile gas pumping system market can be segmented on the basis of Region:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

South East Asia and Pacific (India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

China

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, S. Africa, Northern Africa)

Mobile Gas Pumping System Market: Regional Outlook

It is expected in the upcoming years that Asia Pacific will dominate the mobile gas pumping system market owing to increasing number of vehicles along with growing technical advancements in vehicles used in the agriculture industry, such as tractors. North America is expected to grow at a rapid pace owing to increasing manufacturing of mowers, power equipment and low & medium HP tractors in this region. Moreover, Europe and Latin America are projected to grow with significant growth rate in this market.

Mobile Gas Pumping System Market: Key Participants

Some of the key participants identified across the value chain of the mobile gas pumping system market are:

ENCE GmbH

Goma Engineering Pvt. Ltd.

Oman Oil Company

Oxywise s.r.o.

Bohlen & Doyen GmbH

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.

Keller Group plc.

Mobile Fuel Systems

Airgas, Inc.

Gascom Industrial Equipment

