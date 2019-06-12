Kairali Ayurvedic Group Signs agreement with & HDFC ERGO

Kairali Ayurvedic Group, India’s leading Ayurveda & Hospitality brand, has announced a tie-up with HDFC ERGO General Insurance Company Limited to offer health insurance to its customers for Ayurvedic Treatments & Therapies at their Healing & Wellness centre at New Delhi, This move also heralds a New Era in providing Access to Ayurvedic Heath Care Insurance to patients wanted to try alternative treatments like Ayurveda.

With this agreement customers coming to Kairali Centres in Delhi will be able to receive medical insurance claims for Ayurvedic treatments they take while at Kairali. This is in consonance with The Ministry of AYUSH guidelines for insurance coverage to Ayurvedic treatment and settlement of claims .

Mr. Abishek K Ramesh, Executive Director Kairali Ayurvedic Group says “We have always aimed at creating a greater value for our customers and though this tie-up we can enhance their access to a host of general services which are designed to address their Health needs.”

The two entities with this tie-up have entered into a corporate partnership to focus on the growing health market. Kairali Ayurvedic Group through its Healing & Wellness centres across the country will cater to every health & wellness needs of the modern day customer.

“We were the first with the Kerala Government to take Ayurveda to the world and The Kairali Ayurvedic Group has again become one of the pioneers in taking Ayurveda insurance to the masses” further added Mr Ramesh.

Spread across 9 countries with its 35 treatment centres, Kairali Ayurvedic Group imparts authentic Ayurveda treatments based on the inherent ability of human body to rejuvenate, to heal and to restore its natural balance.

“This alliance marks the reaffirmation of our commitment towards our customers’ financial well-being by providing them with comprehensive solutions” further stated Mr. Ramesh.

HDFC ERGO General Insurance Company Limited is a 74:26 joint-venture between HDFC Limited, India’s premier Housing Finance Institution & ERGO International AG, the primary insurance entity of Munich Re Group. It is the 4th largest private general insurer in India registering + 40% growth for the last 3 years. They offer complete range of general insurance products ranging from Motor, Health, Travel, Home and Personal Accident in the retail space and customized products like Property, Marine and Liability Insurance in the corporate space.

About Kairali Ayurvedic Group

Kairali Ayurvedic Group was established on solid ground of Ayurveda research. Since its inception in 1989, by Mr. K.V. Ramesh and Mrs Gita Ramesh, Kairali has built on the achievements of its forefathers, developing its product infrastructure to make a diverse range of Ayurvedic medicines available to a multi-national audience. The Group, spread across 9 countries with 35 treatment centres is also into Ayurvedic Medicines & Healing Centers. Its signature Ayurvedic health retreat The Ayurvedic Healing Village is one of the leading Ayurvedic health retreats in Asia, and among the best wellness centers in the world, delivering high quality natural Ayurvedic therapy and has made a name for itself in the Ayurveda industry. For further details please visit www.kairali.com