IS&T Consulting Group, LLC Offers Cloud Application Consulting Services in Houston

Now, get the best and the most cost-effective cloud application consultation in Houston. IS&T Consulting Group, LLC, a specialist IT solutions provider in Houston offers cloud application consulting services that allows you to take advantage of a powerful enterprise-class networking infrastructure.

IS&T provides customers with cloud consulting services, cloud application development, and cloud application migration services on the Microsoft Azure Platform. They give their clients the capacity to make, wrap, coordinate, and send any application to a multi-tenant or single-tenant private cloud computing data center. With cloud consulting solutions, they help their clients to decrease the time it takes to pilot and test arrangements with a lot higher accessibility.

IS&T’s cloud migration services help in a smooth transitioning, applications services and components from In-house, Data Center or Virtualized Environment to the cloud. With their cloud migration services, business solutions and application can be provided on an on-demand basis. IS&T’s cloud migration services help save time and money. Their cloud consulting services implement the best security practices and propose a suitable architecture for better scalability. After implementation, they provide their clients business with 24/7 monitoring and support.

IS&T focusses in process improvement centered around network and infrastructure design, technical support, integration, operations management of small-scale and large-scale information technology systems. They also provide business application development including website design and software/mobile and database driven application development. IS&T helps client analyze business processes and create unique solutions that work.

So, move the business to the cloud and embrace a new world of productivity, flexibility, and mobility with IS&T’s cloud application consulting services. Contact IS&T today at 713.622.3443. Visit their website https://www.is-t.net/ or send email to info@is-t.net

About the Company:

IS&T Consulting Group, LLC is a leading Houston based information and technology firm specializing in network and technical support, infrastructure design, integration, operations management of small and medium businesses. We also offer business application development including website design, software development, PHP development, .NET application development etc. We have years of experience in delivering top-notch professional staff to implement world-class information technology to a variety of Houston industries. IS&T strives to provide innovative, dynamic and practical consultative IT and design services.