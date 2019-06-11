Webology Selected as a Top Design Agency in Alabama by Clutch

Based in Birmingham, AL, Webology specializes in high-end web design and search engine optimization. We are a comprehensive marketing service which ranks our clients in Google for them. We also offer services in pay-per-click advertising, e-mail campaigns, and content creation. Lastly, we work in mobile development for Android and iOS.

Our expansive marketing expertise has landed us the title of one of the top design companies in Alabama according to Clutch. Clutch is a B2B ratings and review firm located in downtown Washington, D.C. Clutch’s mission is to connect service provider with potential clients. Clutch does this by scoring each service provider and then ranking then ranking them based on location and industry.

The Focus score is based on the success and accomplishments of a company while the Ability to Deliver score is based on reviews, clients, work experience. These scores are determined by personal interviews between Clutch analysts and service provider’s former clients. The interviews are vital to producing an accurate and unbiased review. After conducting interviews with our clients, Clutch has given us a score of 5.0.

Here are a few quotes from satisfied clients: “They’ve essentially created a new avenue for potential patients to find us.” -Practice Manager, Dermatology Clinic

They do a great job guiding the process and always explain the things that I need to know about SEO so that I can make informed decisions. – Owner, Roofing & Restoration Company

Clutch also has two sister sites which feature our company’s work. The Manifest publishes business summaries, reviews, clients, and prices. Visual Objects highlights portfolios of visual and creative design firms. The Manifest has listed Webology SEO as one of the top 50 design agencies.

Visual Objects also features our company’s portfolio items and lists us under top web designers. We are excited to continue developing new projects and creating great partnerships. Stop by our website today to see what we can do for you!

Read the original news release here:

https://webology.io/2019/06/09/design-your-future-with-webology-seo-as-a-top-design-company/