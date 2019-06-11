Third Party Logistics Market To Hit USD 1,260 Bn By 2026 – Polaris Market Research

New York, 11, June 2019: Polaris Market Research presents a most up-to-date research on “Third Party Logistics Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report By Service (Dedicated Contract Carriage, Domestic Transportation Management, International Transportation Management, Warehousing and Distribution, Others); By Mode of Transport (Roadways, Railways, Waterways, Airways); By End-User (Retail, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Others); By Regions, Segments & Forecast, 2018 – 2026” The Global Third Party Logistics Market is anticipated to reach around USD 1,260 billion by 2026 according to a new market research report by polaris market research.

The retail segment dominated the global third party logistics market in 2017. In 2017, Asia-Pacific accounted for the majority share in the global third party logistics market.

The rise in global trading with respect to e-commerce and retail has led to an increase in the third party logistics market. Advantages offered by 3PL, such as lesser time taken to complete the process, cost and reliability, has encouraged businesses to invest in it to increase overall efficiency and profitability. Outsourcing logistics operations enables manufacturers and retailers to focus on core competencies. Digitalization and integration of IT software and solutions coupled use of reverse logistics and multi-modal transportation is expected to offer growth opportunities during the forecast period.

However, factors such as high initial investment to setup the warehouses, initiate staffing activities, investment in IT and monitoring services and actual delivery solutions might hinder market growth to a certain extent.

In 2017, Asia-Pacific accounted for the highest share in the global third party logistics market. The growing demand for e-commerce in the region, and rising need for efficient logistics operations across various industries would accelerate the demand for third party logistics services during the forecast period. The increasing economic growth, and increasing demand from countries such as China and India further increases the adoption of Third Party Logistics in the region to also accelerate the market growth during the forecast period. Expansion of global players into these countries to tap market potential boosts the market growth. The increasing disposable income, and improving living standards boost the growth of industries such as retail, automotive, and manufacturing, thereby supporting market growth in the region.

The major players operating in the third party logistics market include FedEx Corporation, Union Pacific Corporation, Kuehne+Nagel Inc., BNSF Railway Company, AmeriCold Logistics, LLC, Landstar System, Inc., Ryder System, Inc., Burris Logistics, DB SCHENKER Logistics, CEVA Logistics.

Key Segments:

Third Party Logistics Market Size and Forecast by Service, 2018-2026

Key Findings

Dedicated Contract Carriage

Domestic Transportation Management

International Transportation Management

Warehousing and Distribution

Others

Third Party Logistics Market Size and Forecast by Mode of Transportation, 2018-2026

Key Findings

Roadways

Railways

Waterways

Airways

Third Party Logistics Market Size and Forecast by End-User, 2018-2026

Key Findings

Retail

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Others

Third Party Logistics Market Size and Forecast by Region, 2018-2026

North America [U.S., Canada]

Europe [Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Netherlands, Rest of Europe]

Asia-Pacific [China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Rest of Asia-Pacific]

Latin America [ Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America]

Middle East and Africa [Israel, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of MEA]

