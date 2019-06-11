Spoil Dad on Father’s Day with Gifts from Bottled & Boxed

Bottled & Boxed provides a wide array of Father’s Day gifts any dad will appreciate, from whisky and wine to champagne and chocolate gift boxes.

[11/06/19, United Kingdom] – Now that Father’s Day is less than a month away, Bottled & Boxed can help customers spoil their dads on this special occasion. Customers can choose from the wide range of products Bottled & Boxed offers to suit the specific tastes of their dads.

Alcoholic Drinks and Spirits

Bottled & Boxed offers different drinks for dads who love a good-quality tipple. The online shop has a selection dedicated to Father’s Day, and this includes The Whites Collection, The Reds Collection, Glenfiddich 12 Year Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Tullamore Dew Blended Whiskey and Tsarine Cuvee Premium Brut NV Magnum. For the beer-loving fathers, Bottled & Boxed also has the King Cobra Double Fermented Superior Beer.

Customers can also customise their own gift sets if they do not think any of the pre-prepared gift hampers match their father’s taste. Bottled & Boxed offers different brands of champagne, prosecco, wine and spirits, including the most popular names, so dads will surely find their favourite drink among the selection.

More Luxury Gifts

Bottled & Boxed also has a line of glassware to pair with dad’s favorite tipple. Customers can truly spoil their fathers with a bottle of Chivas Regal 12 year old Blended Scotch Whisky and a Bohemia Apollo Crystal Decanter Set.

The online shop has gifts dedicated to non-drinkers in their Father’s Day collection as well. Customers can opt for Damn Handsome Beard Kit, Weekender Wash Kit or Tattoo Care Kit. Bottled & Boxed also has The Chocoholics Letterbox Gift Set for sweet-toothed dads.

About Bottled & Boxed

Bottled & Boxed offers different luxury products perfect for any occasion. It has pre-curated gift hampers and customisable gift boxes to better accommodate the different preferences of the recipient. The online shop delivers worldwide and offers a next-day delivery service to customers in the UK.

