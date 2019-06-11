South Africa Construction Industry Databook Series- Market Key Players, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Forecast to 2014-2023

Market Reports On South Africa Provides the Trending Market Research Report On “South Africa Construction Industry Databook Series – Market Size & Forecast (2014 – 2023) by Value and Volume (area and units) across 40+ Market Segments in Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Institutional and Infrastructure Construction, Opportunities in Top 10 Cities, and Risk Assessment” under Construction category. The Report offers a collection of South Africa Market Trends, South Africa Market Analysis, South Africa Business Trends, And South Africa Market Size And Growth.

The year 2017 and 2018 had been remarkably challenging for construction industry in South Africa. Due to political and policy insecurities, key South African construction companies have recorded sharp fall in their share prices. The economy has somewhat shown positive growth in H2 2018 and it is expected to bounce back in 2019 though concerns on macroeconomic fundamentals remain.

The current growth challenge in South African construction industry is partly due to lesser new infrastructure projects. Due to slow economic growth, the government didn’t roll out any major infrastructure projects, leading to value erosion across the value chain. Uncertain policies have added to the woes of construction industry. With South African construction industry not so promising, two big players in this industry, Esor and Basil Read have decided not to trade their shares on JSE, following the announcements of business rescue.

However, the government is striving to stabilise the economy besides the demands of private sector investment. Our expects construction activity to pick up over the next four quarters though macroeconomic growth challenges are likely to persist. A budget of over ZAR 800 billion has been proposed aiming public infrastructure development. An additional 25% of proposed budget has been allocated for energy sector to spend on electricity, expanding public transport, up gradation of roads, advancement of health sector and schools.

According to research report, the construction industry in South Africa is expected to record a CAGR of 6.1% to reach ZAR 286.6 billion by 2023. The residential construction industry in value terms increased at a CAGR of 1.6% during 2014-2018. The commercial building construction market in value terms is expected to record a CAGR of 4.2% over the forecast period. The infrastructure construction was estimated to be ZAR 137.5 billion in 2018, posting a CAGR of -2.4% during review period.

This report provides data and trend analyses on construction industry in South Africa, with over 100 KPIs.

It provides a comprehensive understanding of construction industry sectors in both value and volume (both by activity and units) terms.

In addition to country level analysis, this report offers a detailed market opportunity assessment across key cities.

