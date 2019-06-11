Soil Conditioners Market is expected to be growing at a CAGR of 8.42% by 2023

Soil Conditioners Market Overview:

Addition of soil conditioners to the soil enhances its fertility. These conditioners serve two major purposes in the agro-industry: improving the quality of poor soil and rejuvenating the soil damaged caused by inappropriate soil management. Soil conditioners are utilized to enhance the water retention capabilities in coarse and dry soils by regulating its pH level. Soil conditioners address challenges observed by the farmers, such as reduction of nitrogen loss, nutrients uptake optimization, etc.

Soil Conditioners Market Size and Growth:

Soil Conditioners Market Size was valued USD 8.12 billion in 2018 and expected to be growing at a CAGR of 8.42%, to reach USD 12.16 billion by 2023.

Soil Conditioners Market Drivers and Restraints:

Growth in population and shortage of arable land is probably to fuel the demand for abundant agricultural yields in the coming future. This, in turn, is expected to create opportunities in the soil conditioners market by 2026. Rising demand for soil with high nutritive content is increasing awareness about soil management practices. Nevertheless, the soil conditioners market is likely to face some challenges throughout the forecast period.

Soil Conditioners Market Geographical Analysis:

In terms of geography, the world soil conditioners market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific dominated the world soil conditioners market in 2017. The Asia Pacific accounted for a large share of the world soil conditioners in 2017 owing to robust traits of urbanization and massive agricultural land. This trend is expected to continue throughout the forecast period. North America is likely to rise highly lucrative, followed by Europe, due to increasing awareness regarding efficient agricultural techniques, increase in world population, and agricultural R & D increase activities that are focused on enhancing quality as well as productivity.

Soil Conditioners Market Segmented as:

By Type:

• Natural

• Synthetic

By Solubility:

• Water Soluble Soil Conditioners

• Hydrogels

By Application:

• Agricultural

• Industrial

By Crops:

• Oilseeds & Pulses

• Fruits & Vegetables

• Cereals & Grains

• Other Crops

Soil Conditioners Market Key Players:

Leading makers in the world soil conditioners market include BASF SE., Syngenta AG, Solvay S.A., AkzoNobel N.V., Evonik, Novozymes A/S, Clariant AG, Eastman Chemical Company, Croda International PLC, Syngenta, and Timac Agro.

