Opportunities for the global optocoupler market to reach $2.1 billion by 2023

According to a new market report published by Lucintel, the future of the optocoupler market looks attractive with opportunities in the industrial, consumer electronics, telecommunication, and automotive industries. The global optocoupler market is expected to reach an estimated $2.1 billion by 2023 with a CAGR of 4.5% from 2018 to 2023. The major growth drivers for this market are growth in the demand for electric and hybrid vehicles, growth in factory automation systems and equipment, and increasing global internet traffic.

In this market, high performance, phototransistors, phototriac, photodarlington, and photodiode optocouplers are used to support the electrical isolation and noise rejection requirements in a wide range of end use industries. Lucintel forecasts that the high performance optocoupler will remain the largest product type; it is also expected to witness highest growth rate due to the increasing demand in the industrial communication busses, automotive battery chargers, military equipment, and medical instruments.

Within the optocoupler market, industrial segment will remain the largest end use industry due to increasing demand for optocouplers in industrial robots, motor control, power supplies, and industrial networking. This growth will be supported by growth in the automation field, and increasing requirements of electrical isolation from higher voltages and noise cancellation. Lucintel predicts that the demand for optocouplers in the automotive segment will witness the highest growth during the forecast period due to the increasing usage of optocouplers in hybrid and electric vehicles.

Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest market and will experience the highest growth over the forecast period. The growth is supported by industrial expansion and increasing demand for consumer electronics and growth in hybrid and electric vehicle. The awareness of increasing air pollution levels has encouraged the adoption of electric vehicles, which will create the large demand for optocouplers in China, Japan, India, and other countries.

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include increasing demand in the smart meter systems, increasing usage in electric vehicle (EV) charging stations, and advancement in optocouplers for a wider temperature range with superior electrical characteristics. Toshiba Corporation, Broadcom Limited, Renesas Electronics Corporation, ON Semiconductors, and Vishay Intertechnology are among the major manufactures of optocouplers.

Lucintel, a leading global strategic consulting and market research firm, has analyzed the global optocoupler market by product type, end use industry, pin type, and region. Lucintel has prepared a comprehensive research report entitled “Growth Opportunities in the Global Optocoupler Market 2018-2023: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis.” This Lucintel report serves as a catalyst for growth strategy as it provides a comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes a forecast for the global optocoupler market by product type, end use industry, pin type, and region as follows:

By Product Type [$M shipment analysis for 2012 – 2023]:

• High Performance Optocouplers

• Phototransistor Optocouplers

• Phototriac Optocouplers

• Others

By End Use Industry [$M shipment analysis for 2012 – 2023]:

• Industrial

• Consumer Electronics

• Telecommunication

• Automotive

• Others

By Pin type [$M shipment analysis for 2012 – 2023]:

• 4 Pin Optocouplers

• 5 Pin Optocouplers

• 6 Pin Optocouplers

• 7 Pin Optocouplers and above

By Region [$M shipment analysis for 2012 – 2023]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

This 160-page research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or helpdesk@lucintel.com. Lucintel offerings include Telecommunication Report, Telecommunication Market Report, Opportunity Screening and Analysis, Capital Investment Feasibility and SWOT Matrix.

This report answers following 11 key questions:

Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the global optocoupler market by product type (high performance optocouplers, phototransistor optocouplers, phototriac optocouplers, and others), end use industry (industrial, consumer electronics, telecommunication, automotive and others), pin type (4 pin optocouplers, 5 pin optocouplers, 6 pin optocouplers, 7 pin optocouplers, and above), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q. 2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the market?

Q.6 What are emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M & A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in this market?