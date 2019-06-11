Massage Chair Market Outlook to 2022: Top Manufacturer Analysis, Industry Overview and Forecast Report

11th June 2019 – Global Massage Chair Market is predicted to grow significantly in the forecast period owing to the increasing work-related stress and the need for stress-relieving solutions because of the hectic lifestyle. As the name suggests, massage chairs are specially designed for massages. Massage chairs focus on head, neck, back, shoulders, arms, and hands. Massage therapists offer on-site massage due to the portability of chair and the patients are not required to disrobe to receive the massage.

Owing to these factors, massage chairs can be used at places like business offices, employee application events, trade shows, conferences and other corporate facilities. Massage chairs are an economic option to get massages regularly and obtain benefits of the regular massage. The one time investment can be efficiently used at home and office areas.

Primarily, the massage chairs provide relaxation and help in treating sports injuries or issues like postural misalignment and other pains. The modern and hectic lifestyle is demanding relaxation and massage chairs is one of the best solutions available. To avoid the time and money involved in hiring the personal massage therapist, massage chairs are convenient and cost-efficient option.

Unfortunately, not everyone can afford massage professionals and hence, the convenience offered by massage chairs is positively impacting massage chair market. The two main types of massage chairs are robotic chairs and traditional chairs. The robotic massage chairs perform with the help of motors and electronic vibrators and the traditional massage chairs allow offer relaxation to various body parts like head, shoulders, neck, back, etc.

Various surveys have revealed that the rising prevalence of health conditions like obesity, poor blood circulation, depression, high blood pressure and anxiety can be attributed to work-related stress. This raises the need for active solutions for effective relief from pain and stress and stimulates massage chair market. Another driver influencing massage chair market is the increase in number of physiotherapy clinics and massage parlors. Along with the growing urban middle class, the massage parlors are also increasing. Even though the concept of massage parlors is popular in developed regions like Europe and United States, the trend is still lacking in the emerging countries.

The lifecycle of massage chairs is high, due to which they do not need frequent replacement. People purchase massage chairs only when they require or when the old chairs are to be replaced. The replacement cycle of these products is low since they are good quality products with durability. Such average life of massage chairs is challenging the growth of massage chair market.

Key Vendors

OSIM

Bodyfriend

Daito

Family Inada

Fujiyorki

Panasonic

Shanghai Rongtai

Xiamen Comfort

Key Applications

Residential

Commercial

