Lunch Box Market Analysis by Size, Share, Growth Opportunities and Trends 2019 – 2024

11th June 2019 – Global Lunch Box Market is estimated to grow significantly in the coming years owing to the growing consumer inclination towards ingesting more nutrition and less snacks at meals. Lunch boxes are the frequently used food containers. They are classified into plastic type and stainless type and are mostly filled with vacuum or foam with specific equipment between two layers of shell. The vacuum layers or the foam layer blocks thermal transmission that keeps the food fresh at least for a short time.

Unlike the old traditional steel lunch boxes, the modern lunch boxes today come in various shapes and sizes. The product is witness to several innovations such as multi-layers of boxes in a single tiffin, airtight lunch box, lunch boxes made using resin plastic. School-going students and working professionals are primarily users for Lunch boxes. Strong competition has been observed among the lunch box manufacturers in the recent years with respect to providing better quality and attractive lunch boxes.

Lunch box market is majorly driven by the growing demand from educational sector that comprises school and college going students. Additionally, the working sector is yet another driver of lunch box market. Moreover, growing urbanization because of the rural population shifting towards urban areas is also expected to fuel the growth of lunch boxes market in the coming years.

Lunch box market is categorized on the basis of product type, application and geography. On the basis of product type, the market is divided into plastic lunch box, metal lunch box, and glass lunch box. Based on application, the market is divided into restaurant, home and others.

Market Leaders

Walmart

Target

LL Bean

Tupperware

Thermos

Carhartt

Worldkitchen

Tiger Corporation

Pacific Market Internatio

Monbento

Pigeon

Geographically, lunch box market is segmented as North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The emerging nation China from Asia Pacific is projected to hold larger share of lunch box market in the coming years owing to the growing population, which ultimately stimulates the demand for lunch boxes. The key players profiled here comprise ARISTO, Carhartt, Glasslock, LL Bean, Worldkitchen, Pacific Market International, Monbento, Pigeon, Hanacobi / LOCKandLOCK, Target, Tupperware, Thermos, Tiger Corporation, and Zojirushi.

Table of Contents

US Lunch Box: Market Description and Market Dynamics US Lunch Box Market Shares and Forecasts US Lunch Box Company Profiles Summary and Conclusions Selected Lunch Box Companies

