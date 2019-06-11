India Biopesticides industry is highly dominated by the prevalence of unorganized sector and Non-Branded Sales: Ken Research

Over the past few years, Extensive research on biopesticides in national laboratories and State Agricultural Universities has increased their demand at the state and the national level considerably.

The Indian market is a house to more than 500 biopesticides that are duly registered by the Central Insecticides Board (CIB), but quality control is a major problem in most of these products. Extensive research on biopesticides in national laboratories and State Agricultural Universities has clearly demonstrated the efficacy of biopesticides for management of pests and diseases.

Promotion of Integrated Pest Management: The National Centre for Integrated Pest Management (NCIPM) has been set up in the country to look after plant protection requirements in the various agro-climatic zones. It also supervises the establishment and running of State Bio-control Labs (SBCLs). There are around 38 SBCLs across the country, which are involved in production and distribution of natural predators and parasites to the Indian farmers. The Central Integrated Pest Management Centres (CIPMCs) promote IPM through Farmers’ Field Schools and various training programmes. Package of practices for control of pests and diseases in 66 crops have been revised to include techniques to reduce dependence on chemical pesticides and encourage use of Biopesticides and other alternative plant protection measures. The requirement for registration of Biopesticides has been simplified to facilitate introduction of bio-pesticides.

Initiated Grow Safe Food Campaign Central Government provides INR 20 lakh as grants-in-aid to State Governments for procuring equipments and INR 45 lacs fro building construction for Biopesticides Testing Laboratories. “Grow Safe food” Campaign has been initiated to create awareness about the safe and judicious use of pesticides among the various stakeholders. In addition to the above, DAC&FW has revised 68 Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Packages of Practices for major crops giving impetus to ecological and cultural techniques of pest management.

In FY’2018, the farm income per cultivator was estimated to be INR 146,838, whereas farm income of all farmers was about INR 1,925,921 Crore in FY’2018. The improvement and enhancement of famers income in the country will lead to increasing demand of bio-pesticides in the country as rising use of biopesticides will lead to improve the production of crops coupled with using the resources efficiently.

The report titled “India Biopesticides Market Outlook to 2024-Government Impetus to Improve Soil Health Further Supported by Flexible Registration Process Expected to Pose Healthy Growth“ by Ken Research suggested a growth at a noteworthy CAGR of 10.3% in terms of revenue in India Biopesticides market in the upcoming years till the year ending 2024

Key Segments Covered

Origin

Microbial

Biochemical Biopesticides

PIPS

Biofungicides Market

Trichoderma Viride and Harzianum,

Pseudomonas Fluorescens,

Bacillus Subtilis/ Pumilus,

Ampelomyces Quisqualis,

Fusarium Proliferatum

Bioinsecticides Market

Bacillus Thuringiensis Variant Kurstaki

Beauveria Bassiana

Verticillium Lecanii

Metarhizium anisopliae

Paecilomyces lilacinus

Others

Market Structure

Organized

Unorganized

Crops

Cereals, pulses, oilseeds

Vegetables and fruits

Cash crops

Flowers, spices and tea

By procurement

Indigenous

Imported

Key Target Audience

Biopesticides Companies (emerging and already established)

Biopesticides Distributor

Regulatory Agencies

Microbial Manufacturers

Biochemical/Botanical Manufacturers

Agrochemical Companies

Time Period Captured in the Report:

Historical Period – FY’2013-FY’2018

Forecast Period – FY’2019-FY’2024

Companies Covered:

Eid Parry

T Stanes

Fortune Biotech

Excel Crop care

International Panaacea limited

Biotech International Limited (BIL)

Kan biosys

Pest control India (PCI)

P J Margo

Prathibha Biotech

Camson Biotech

Zytex

