Global Automotive Plastic: Industry Outlook, Size & Forecast 2018 To 2025

According to a new market report published by BlueWeave Consulting, The Global Automotive Plastic Market was valued at US$ 23.62Bn in 2017 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 12.72% from 2018 to 2025, reaching US$59.1Bn by the end of the forecast period.

The market overview section of the report demonstrates market dynamics such as trends, drivers, restraints, and opportunities that talks about the current nature and future scenario of the said market, key market indicators, and end-user adoption analysis. Further, key market indicators included in the report provide the significant factors which are capable to define the market position of global automotive plastic market. Furthermore, various analysis methods like Porter’s, Pestle are also included in the report to provide an in-depth view of the market scenario.

Increasing demand for light weighted vehicles to gain higher fuel efficiency is driving the global automotive plastic market

Automotive plastics are being used in exceptionally advanced ways to make cars safer and highly fuel efficient. They are at the heart of solutions which make vehicles more lightweight and help in the reduction of carbon emissions. In addition, it also provides safety benefits to vehicles by offering airbags and seat belts. Automotive plastics help to facilitate innovative design and contouring. Rising car makers demand to meet sustainability goals using recycled materials with a motive to limit environmental pollution has increased automotive plastic application in several number of car parts.

Global production of lightweight automobiles has been growing in developing and developed region due to rising demand of passenger cars among urban population. Variability in prices of crude oil and rapid growth in urban population has surged the demand for automobiles. Better features such as lower tooling cost, light weight, corrosion resistance, strength and insulating material are being offered by the automobile industry. These features certainly improve the designs of the vehicles and appearance. Due to this factor several automotive manufacturers are replacing traditional automobiles components such as metal with automotive plastics. Automotive plastic improves vehicles safety by offering advanced processes and design. The safety concerns among consumers are growing and have been encouraging world’s top manufacturers of OEMs and Tier One to use automotive plastic to build innovative solutions for automobile.

The global automotive plastic market is segmented on the basis of product and application. On the basis of product, the market is segmented into Acrylonitrile Butadiene Stylene, Polypropylene, Polyurethane, Polyvinyl Chloride, Polyethylene, Polycarbonate, Polymethyl methacrylate, Polyamide and others.

Competitive Dynamics

Companies, such as BASF SE, Evonik Industries AG, LG CHEM., SABIC., Exxon Mobil Corporation and DowDupont are the key players in automotive plastics which are essential for global automotive market. In terms of product offerings, SABIC and BASF SE are the major players in the market, providing automotive plastics for various purposes.

