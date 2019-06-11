Flow Cytometry System, a Popular Cell Biology Technique

As one of the most popular cell biology techniques, Flow cytometry utilizes laser-based tools and techniques to calculate, sort, and profile cells in an assorted fluid mixture. Using a flow cytometer machine, the particles that are suspended in a liquid stream are then passed through a laser light beam in solitary file fashion, and dealings with the light are calculated by electronic detection equipment.

Flow cytometry system is an influential instrument for the reason that it allows simultaneous multiparametric analysis of the physical and chemical characteristics of up to thousands of particles per second. This makes it a rapid and quantitative method for analysis and purification of cells in suspension. Using flow cytometry, it allows determining the phenotype and functioning as well as sort live cells.

FACS is a flow cytometry technique that further adds a level of functionality and by utilizing highly precise antibodies labelled with fluorescent conjugates, FACS-analysis allows to concurrently gather data on, and arrange a biological sample by a nearly limitless number of different parameters.

Nowadays the terms “FACS” and “flow cytometry” are often used interchangeably to express this laser-based biophysical technique. Using Flow Cytometry Immunology machine, particles suspended in a liquid flow are accepted through a laser light beam in single file style, and contact with the light is measured by electronic detection kit as light scatter and fluorescence power. There are many errors that can be found into experimental measurements, and it is necessary to manage those points. The main aim of these controls is to build certain the flow cytometry system is functioning fittingly.

To know more about Cell Cycle Analysis, you can browse their website, where you will get an abstract explanation for how flow cytometry in reality works.

