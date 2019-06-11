Consumer Electronics Market Trends and Forecasts To 2026

Consumer Electronics Market Overview

Straits Research has announced the addition of a new report titled, “Consumer Electronic Market”, into its vast repository of research reports. This research report evaluates the industry status, market size, competitive landscape, market share, and growth opportunity. Then, the report provides an in-depth study of all the leading factors influencing the market on a global and regional level, including key drivers, challenges, opportunities, restraints, threats, and industry-specific trends.

Global consumer electronics market was valued at USD 1190 billion in 2017 and expected to grow at CAGR 6.4% over the forecast period 2019–2026

The research report takes into consideration the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities of the Consumer Electronic market in order to identify the future of the market. The report also provides an estimation of the overall market size in terms of both value and volume and offers qualitative and quantitative insights into the key segments and the geographical subdivisions of the Consumer Electronic market.

Some of the major key players in the global consumer electronics market are Canon Inc. (Japan), Sony Corporation (Japan), Samsung (South Korea), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (The Netherlands), Apple Inc. (U.S.), LG Electronics Inc. (South Korea), Nikon Corporation (Japan), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China), and Hitachi, Ltd. (Japan).

Market Segmentation:

By Product Types, Handheld Devices, Televisions, Personal Computers, Cameras, Audio/Video Devices, Gaming Consoles, Personal Care Products, Others

By End Users, Residential, Commercial

