CBD Inc Group Leading The Way As Global Supplier Of CBD Seeds, CBD Biomass, Concentrates, And Isolate

1600 Broadway, Denver, CO – The CBD Inc Group is one of the leading and trusted producers and extractors of CBD in the United States. One of the main offices is located within Colorado, a state known for its pioneering ways of legalizing cannabis. Along with Washington, Colorado was two of the first states to legalize recreational use of marijuana back in 2012.

Even after 5 years, the state is still making amazing progress towards the legalization and acceptance of all cannabis products with the Colorado Farm Bill SB19-220. To the average person, the 2012 event was the biggest win for cannabis users, but to those in the industry, this new bill comes with a lot of positive changes.

Misconceptions About Hemp And CBD

CBD or cannabidiol is an extract taken from hemp, which is a type of cannabis plant but differs greatly from marijuana. The major and important difference hemp has from its more popular relative is the THC content. THC is the chemical found in marijuana and marijuana products that results in a “high”. The typical marijuana bud has anywhere from 4 – 25% THC levels whereas hemp only contains a maximum of 0.3%.

The low levels of THC found in hemp mean that CBD seeds, biomass, concentrates, and isolates are non-hallucinogenic, making them a safer option for all ages. Despite this fact, hemp and CBD was lumped together and criminalized with marijuana.

Changes To Expect From The Passing Of The Farm Bill

Before the passing of the new Colorado Farm Bill SB19-220, industrial hemp producers like CBD Inc Group were limited to small scale production and in-state distribution. Once the bill has been signed by the government, wide-scale production, extraction, and distribution of locally-grown CBD products is the next step.

Thanks to the new bill more and more people will start paying attention to the value of hemp cultivation and how it can help the local agriculture sector. Hemp products will become more widely available all over the country as delivering beyond the state lines is now legal.

The Limitations

Before getting too excited and trying to grow hemp on your own, there are still some governing laws to keep production under control. The first and most important restriction is the level of THC must never exceed 0.3%. Any hemp that surpasses this limit will be considered as marijuana, and therefore restricted from being shipped to other states.

All CBD seed wholesalers must be pre-approved by the USDA before any products can be sold. And lastly, all cultivators must have a license to grow hemp for extraction and other uses.

What Can CBD Inc Offer?

There is no better company to handle the task of providing high-quality, reliable, and ample supply of CBD, CBD seeds, biomass, isolates, distillate, and crude oil than CBD Inc. The Denver location alone is ready and prepared to provide for the needs of every American hemp user.

Our company has locations in Denver as well as Puerto Rico and Columbia. All locations work with the local hemp farmers to ensure our products are the best in the market.

