Aptitude 360 Inc. opens its doors as the leading and trendiest Omni-Channel Marketing Firm in Toronto.

Aptitude 360 Inc., an Omni-Channel Marketing firm specializing in Data Science & Analytics – Contact Centre BPO & Talent Acquisition, announced the launch of its flagship Call Center in Toronto today. Aptitude 360 removes the complexities of existing call centers based out of Canada by leveraging its technological agility, adaptability and scalability based on specific client requirements. This helps small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), Non-Profit Organizations and Fortune 500 companies to cost-effectively turn an often frustrating customer service experience into an opportunity, creating remarkable customer experiences and building stronger brand loyalty.

Puneet Sharma takes the helm of Aptitude 360 with over 1000 contact centre seats, globally. He has previously successfully divested out of Innovative Vision Marketing Inc. where he executed the role of Co-Founder, President and COO, while spearheading it into achieving over $15Million in annual revenue. Puneet has also been recognised by Profit Magazine/Canadian Business for six years as a leader of one of Canada’s fastest growing companies.

“At Aptitude 360, we believe in people, innovation, technology and a creative working environment with the purpose of creating unique customer experiences through effective data mining, analytics and the use of AI. We find the right balance between the use of people and technology in order to set a benchmark in ways modern businesses strive to communicate today, while being scalable and flexible enough to grow with the businesses of tomorrow,” said CEO, Aptitude 360 – Puneet Sharma.

Miguel Morris, COO, Aptitude 360 added – “Customer needs are consistently evolving based on ongoing technological advancements, doing business the old way is not easily sustainable. It is imperative that you not only look at the current needs of your customers, but look to also anticipate their future needs and implement proactive measures to be steps ahead. This allows for unique customer experiences that will build brand loyalty. Happy customers stay; happy people produce! This creates the right environment and allows for a positive engagement of all parties.”

Raising the level playing field for Customer Experience with our Full Service Omni Channel Contact Centers Built for the Future.

Contact Center features include:

Data Analytics Services: At Aptitude 360, we employ a 6-step analytical process to quantify and subsequently qualify our data.

Customer Support Service Solutions: At Aptitude 360, a happy customer is our business motto. We support all tiers of customer services and technical support in over 15 languages, year round.

Customer Loyalty, Retention & Acquisition: We want your business to realize its growth potential; we will help you expand your business and customer base while ensuring customer loyalty and brand support.

BPO: With over 1000 contact centre seats on and off shore, we provide the right staffing solutions for your business at competitive pricing. We provide back office services such as: Mail Processing, Data Entry, Claims & Payment Processing, Transcriptions.

“We are focused on creating a unique and positive customer experience on every interaction.” said Miguel Morris, COO, Aptitude 360.

Aptitude 360 is headquartered at the Foresters building on 789 Don Mills Road in Toronto. With a global presence in 6 countries and over 1000 contact centre seats in 5 different time zones, Aptitude 360 is truly a global player with local presence. Aptitude 360 strives in fostering an employee friendly environment. “The Power of Teamwork” is achieved when the people at Aptitude 360 work in a barrier free environment that allows for a collaborative approach to achieve our goals.

