Are you looking for a peaceful escape from your stresses and the hustle-bustle of the cities? There is no better way to do this than going near to the nature. Hills are best to enjoy some free moments with your families. If you are planning for a trip to the hills in the north zone of India, then you are in the right way. Alpine Adventure Camp is giving you the best ways to explore nature to its deepest limits. The camp is situated in Chopta valley which is in the Uttrakhand state of India. The place is naturally amazing and filled with the best view of valleys and mountains. The breathtaking environment and cool breeze will let you dive deep in the freshness of the natural atmosphere. You will get various Chopta tour packages to have great travel experience in the hills.

Alpine Adventure Camp is a beautiful hotel made up of tents on the beautiful hill of Chopta. The place is near to the nature and able to give the best travel experience to the visitors. Not only the hotel but Adventure travel Camp will give you various camping and trekking options to various beautiful places. Various treks to amazing places like Tungnath, Devariyatal, Chandrashila and various other places. The staff here is highly expert to guide you in various tough ways during the treks. They know the environmental conditions and able to assist you with any kind of issues during the journey. As compared to various hotels in Chopta hill station, Alpine adventure camp is able to give the most affordable plans with various benefits to the customers.

Great arrangements of entertainment and refreshments are also here. You will be served with the best meals which will be fully vegetarians. You can enjoy the Bonfire with your family. By gathering around the bonfire, you can enjoy the snacks and drinks specially made for you. The camp has various plans according to your needs and number of people. The most interesting thing about this place is their great treks and camps. This camp is fully made up of tent which is like a camp itself. You will have everything here which is required to make your trip memorable.

If we look at the price range of the packages, this camp is better than any of the hotels in Chopta Uttarakhand. So, instead of spending your money on worthless hotels without having any exposure to nature, it is good to stay at a place where it is easy to find peace. And this camp is the best place to do it. The beautiful peaks covered with the snow are great to see without any traffic sounds around you. Also, you can have some great clicks with your friends or family members. So, whenever you need a good way to go closer to the joy, you can go to this place. You will get the best chopta camping packages here that are made just to make you and your loved one happy.

