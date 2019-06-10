www.healthsuperclub.com/velocity-trim-keto/

Velocity Trim Keto How long have you not done it for fear of finding yourself facing the harsh reality and reading the increase in your weight in numbers? Here, now that you have found the strength to admit to yourself the truth, the time has come to change your lifestyle. Most likely you are wondering how to lose weight properly. I anticipate that there are no miracle diets that will get you to your ideal shape in a short time. To achieve concrete and lasting results in respect of your health, you need to focus on a healthy and correct diet and practice physical activity. It is useless to follow a diet and continue to lead a sedentary lifestyle. Even more useless is to spend hours and hours in the gym and then put yourself at the table and don’t wear any brakes. So many sacrifices and so much time wasted. So what should you do? Avoid “do it yourself” diets and too restrictive diets, as you will end up getting tired and resuming old and wrong habits. Do not be tempted by information found on the internet or by books that have not been written by professionals. Each has its own needs and a story of its own and it is for this reason that each case must be treated individually. Therefore, I advise you to go to a good nutritionist and be wary of those who promise to achieve the desired results in a short time without effort and / or sacrifices. Continue reading my article and, after an introduction about obesity, you will find an interview with nutritionist Claudio Patacca. Obesity: a handicap? L ‘ obesity is one of the major health problems worldwide in constant and worrying increase. At the basis of obesity there are wrong lifestyles , namely: a poor high- calorie diet and reduced energy expenditure due to physical inactivity. The body mass index (BMI) is the numerical value used to define the conditions of overweight-obesity and is obtained by dividing the weight (kilos) by the square of the height (meters). The definitions of the World Health Organization (WHO) are the following: overweight = BMI from equal to or greater than 25 up to 29.99; obesity = BMI equal to or greater than 30. Obesity is not simply a problem of excess weight to keep under control for aesthetic reasons , but it affects health, causing serious diseases.

https://www.healthsuperclub.com/velocity-trim-keto/