World Markets for Fermentation Ingredients – Industry Structure, Trends, Overview Food and Beverages Industry

The most important products manufactured by fermentation include –

– Crude antibiotics.

– Organic acids.

– Amino acids.

– Polysaccharides and polymers.

– Enzymes.

– Vitamins and carotenoids.

While the markets for virtually all of these categories have expanded at respectable levels, the production landscape has continued to evolve with some major changes.

The 2019 market value of crude fermentation-derived antibiotics is estimated at $REDACTED billion. Consumption has increased by REDACTED% to REDACTED% per year, with prices similar in growth. Government regulations and limitations in use for antibiotics impacted market performance during 2018 and leveled off during the first part of 2019.

Citric acid traditionally dominates the category of organic acids. The product grew strongly due to its robust popularity as an acidifier in foods, as a pH regulator in many technical applications and as a building block in detergents. Volumes sold surpassed REDACTED million tons in 2018 and are expected to reach REDACTED million tons in 2019, and, using price trends that showed declines per kilogram compared to previous years, the market is estimated at $REDACTED billion for 2019. Succinic acid is growing strongly, and it is expected to maintain its strong growth through 2024 as demand increases.

Lysine and monosodium glutamate (MSG) have always been popular fermentation-derived amino acids, but lysine consumption is currently approaching REDACTED million metric tons and MSG consumption exceeds REDACTED million metric tons. MSG was historically an Asian product, but lysine is also being developed in Asian countries (more so than in Europe or North America) due to its relevance for the compound feed industry, which is growing faster in the Asia-Pacific region than in any other part of the world. Threonine development, which is following in the footsteps of lysine development, has made progress in becoming respected as a standard feed ingredient. The market for tryptophan, although

Polysaccharides and polymers are led by the product xanthan. Xanthan’s market value will reach $REDACTED million in 2019, up from $REDACTED million in 2018. Most of that gain is due to strong consumption in the food and oil-drilling industries, as opposed to increased prices. The low prevailing prices triggered an industry shakeout, and the producer landscape currently consists of a limited number of sizeable manufacturers,with the traditional Western producers maintaining a leading market presence.

