Train Battery Market: Enersys, Hitachi, Saft Batteries, Exide Industries, GS Yuasa, Exide Technologies, Pibas GmbH

According to the market research report Train Battery Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.15% from 2018 to 2025. From a market size of USD 445.4 million in 2017, it is projected to reach USD 703.2 million by 2025.

Key Players of Train Battery Market:

The major players in the train battery market are EnerSys (France), Toshiba (Japan), Saft (Germany), Exide Industries (India), Amara Raja (India), Hoppecke (Germany), and Hitachi (Japan), among others.

Lithium-ion battery to dominate the train battery market by 2025

Lead-acid battery have the largest share of the train battery market in 2018. However, various countries such as Russia, the UK, France, and Germany have started shifting toward lithium-ion batteries in various trains owing to better density, efficiency, and longer life. As these batteries are also maintenance free, operational costs are decreased. Most of the large train networks around the world are projected to shift for these batteries during the forecast period. Regulatory bodies are also projected to play a major role in this shift as they set the standards for the batteries that can be used in trains. As they offer tremendous advantages over other batteries, lithium-ion batteries are estimated to have the largest share of the train battery market during the forecast period.

Starter batteries is estimated to have the fastest growth in the train battery market

Starter batteries in trains provide power to perform several pre-start functions such as powering up hydraulic pumps, air compressors, and brake systems mandatory for smooth engine start without any damage to engine components. The growing demand for locomotives in developing countries such as China and India augurs well for the train battery market. China is planning to have 45,000 kms of high speed rail network by 2025. India is working on various metros, monorails, and high-speed trains across many cities. The demand for locomotive is thus projected to increase during the forecast period. This would increase the demand for starter batteries making them the fastest growing segment of the train battery market by application.

Increasing expansion for rail networks and advancements in the train sets would drive the Asia Pacific train battery market

The study considers China, Japan, India, and South Korea for the Asia Pacific train battery market. China and India are the countries with the largest population, globally. There is also an increase in urban population observed in these countries, which has initiated the demand for urban public transport systems. The Chinese and Indian governments have sanctioned multiple metro rail and light rail projects, planned to be completed in the coming years. Additionally, there is an increase in demand for luxury and comfort in these developing countries, leading to an increase in demand for electric applications. India has allowed 100% FDI in railways since 2014. Foreign investors have invested USD 390 million in India from 2014 to 2018. Indian railways is also planning to electrify all its locomotives by 2022. China is planning an automated bullet train for 2022 Winter Olympics. All these factors are leading to an increased demand for train batteries.

