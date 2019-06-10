‘Taxi,’ ‘Who’s The Boss’ Star Tony Danza To Attend Wizard World Philadelphia, Saturday, June 15

One of America’s most iconic and beloved performers for more than 40 years, Tony Danza will make his first Wizard World appearance on Saturday, June 15, at Wizard World Philadelphia at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Center City Philadelphia. Perhaps best known for his starring roles in “Taxi” (1978-83) and “Who’s the Boss” (1984-92), Danza will greet fans, sign autographs, pose for photo ops and conduct an interactive Q&A panel during the event.

In addition, several other stars have been added to the roster, including Cary Elwes (The Princess Bride), Dean Cain (“Lois & Clark”), John Glover (“Smallville”), George Wendt (“Cheers”), Edward Furlong (Terminator 2: Judgement Day), and wrestling legends Sgt. Slaughter, Lisa Marie Varon, Hacksaw Jim Duggan and Devon Dudley. The 19th annual Wizard World Philadelphia will be held June 13-16.

Tony most recently starred in the Netflix original series, “The Good Cop,” along with Josh Groban. An established song and dance man, Danza and his four-piece band regularly entertain audiences around the country with their hit live show, Tony Danza: Standards & Stories. Among his many film credits are Angels In The Outfield, She’s Out of Control, Hollywood Knights, Don Jon, Crash and A Brooklyn State of Mind.

On Broadway, Danza most recently received rave reviews for his performance in the critically acclaimed Broadway musical comedy, “Honeymoon In Vegas.”

Among Danza’s previous television credits is “There’s Johnny” (2017), which is currently streaming on Hulu, CBS’ dramatic series “Family Law” (2000–2002), his Emmy-nominated performance on David E. Kelley’s award-winning series “The Practice” (1998), and ABC’s “The Tony Danza Show,” a talk show that was broadcast live in New York from 2004–2006.

Danza and the others join a standout celebrity lineup at Wizard World Philadelphia that includes Ted Danson (“Cheers,” Three Men and a Baby), “Once Upon a Time” stars Lana Parrilla, Rebecca Mader and Jared Gilmore, “The Vampire Diaries” headliner Ian Somerhalder and the “Supergirl” tandem of Mehcad Brooks and Jeremy Jordan.

Wizard World events bring together thousands of fans of all ages to celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more. The seventh event scheduled on the 2019 Wizard World calendar, Philadelphia show hours are Thursday, June 13, 4-9 p.m.; Friday, June 14, noon-7 p.m.; Saturday, June 15, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sunday, June 16, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Kids 10 and under are admitted free with paid adult.

Wizard World Philadelphia is also the place for cosplay, with fans young and old showing off their best costumes throughout the event. Fans dressed as every imaginable character – and some never before dreamed – will roam the convention floor and participate in the famed Wizard World Costume Contest on Saturday evening.

For more on the 2019 Wizard World Philadelphia, visit http://wizd.me/PhiladelphiaPR.