Smart Insulin Pen Market to reach a market size of $117.3 million by 2024- KBV Research

According to a new report Global Smart Insulin Pen Market, published by KBV research, The Global Smart Insulin Pen Market size is expected to reach $117.3 million by 2024, rising at a market growth of 10.2% CAGR during the forecast period.

The North America market would dominate the Global Second Generation Pens Market by Region in by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 9.7 % during the forecast period. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 10.2% during (2018-2024). Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 11.9% during (2018-2024).

The Hospitals & Clinics market dominated the Global Smart Insulin Pen Market by End User in 2017. The Ambulatory Surgical Centers market is expected to witness a CAGR of 10.6% during (2018-2024).

The Prefilled market dominated the Global Smart Insulin Pen Market by Usability in 2017, and would achieve a market value of $64,759.4 Thousand by 2024. The Reusable market is expected to witness a CAGR of 10.7% during (2018-2024).

The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of Companion Medical Inc., Digital Medics Ptd Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, Novo Nordisk A/S, Diamesco Co., Ltd., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Insulet Corporation, Emperra GmbH E-Health Technologies, Jiangsu Delfu medical device Co. Ltd., Bigfoot biomedica.

Global Smart Insulin Pen Market Segmentation

By Product

Second Generation Pens

USB Connected Smart Insulin Pen

Bluetooth-Enabled Smart Insulin Pen

First Generation Pens

By Usability

Prefilled

Reusable

By End User

Hospitals & Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Home care settings

By Geography

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Singapore

Malaysia

Rest of Asia Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Argentina

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Nigeria

Rest of LAMEA

Companies Profiled

Companion Medical Inc.

Digital Medics Ptd Ltd.

Eli Lilly and Company

Novo Nordisk A/S

Diamesco Co., Ltd.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Insulet Corporation

Emperra GmbH E-Health Technologies

Jiangsu Delfu medical device Co. Ltd.

Bigfoot biomedica.

