Smart Insulin Pen Market to reach a market size of $117.3 million by 2024- KBV Research

According to a new report Global Smart Insulin Pen Market, published by KBV research, The Global Smart Insulin Pen Market size is expected to reach $117.3 million by 2024, rising at a market growth of 10.2% CAGR during the forecast period.
The North America market would dominate the Global Second Generation Pens Market by Region in by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 9.7 % during the forecast period. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 10.2% during (2018-2024). Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 11.9% during (2018-2024).
The Hospitals & Clinics market dominated the Global Smart Insulin Pen Market by End User in 2017. The Ambulatory Surgical Centers market is expected to witness a CAGR of 10.6% during (2018-2024).
The Prefilled market dominated the Global Smart Insulin Pen Market by Usability in 2017, and would achieve a market value of $64,759.4 Thousand by 2024. The Reusable market is expected to witness a CAGR of 10.7% during (2018-2024).
Full Report: https://www.kbvresearch.com/smart-insulin-pen-market/
For more details: https://www.kbvresearch.com/subscription-model/
The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of Companion Medical Inc., Digital Medics Ptd Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, Novo Nordisk A/S, Diamesco Co., Ltd., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Insulet Corporation, Emperra GmbH E-Health Technologies, Jiangsu Delfu medical device Co. Ltd., Bigfoot biomedica.
Global Smart Insulin Pen Market Segmentation
By Product
Second Generation Pens
USB Connected Smart Insulin Pen
Bluetooth-Enabled Smart Insulin Pen
First Generation Pens
By Usability
Prefilled
Reusable
By End User
Hospitals & Clinics
Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Home care settings
By Geography
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Rest of North America
Europe
Germany
UK
France
Russia
Spain
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Singapore
Malaysia
Rest of Asia Pacific
LAMEA
Brazil
Argentina
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Nigeria
Rest of LAMEA
Companies Profiled
Companion Medical Inc.
Digital Medics Ptd Ltd.
Eli Lilly and Company
Novo Nordisk A/S
Diamesco Co., Ltd.
F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG
Insulet Corporation
Emperra GmbH E-Health Technologies
Jiangsu Delfu medical device Co. Ltd.
Bigfoot biomedica.
Unique Offerings from KBV Research
Exhaustive coverage
Highest number of market tables and figures
Subscription based model available
Guaranteed best price
Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free
Related Reports:
North America Smart Insulin Pen Market
Europe Smart Insulin Pen Market
Asia Pacific Smart Insulin Pen Market
LAMEA Smart Insulin Pen Market